Listowel students on top of the world after claiming gold medal in badminton

The U16 girls’ badminton team are the pride of Presentation Secondary School in Listowel this week after their amazing achievement in taking home a gold medal at the All-Ireland schools’ competition in Meath last week.

The team faced some tough competition at every stage of the tournament, but their determination, skill and teamwork well and truly paid off as they emerged as champions, beating the very best teams from across the country – including Kilkenny College, in a thrilling final – on the way to earning this title.

Deputy Principal Ms Linnane, who accompanied the students to the final, commended them on their outstanding achievement.

“This group of girls brought great honour and pride to the school and local community,” she said.

“I also want to acknowledge the invaluable role that parents have played in the success of our team.

“It really was a team effort,” she said.

In addition, she thanked Ms Carmel Hudson and Ms Emma Kelly, who coached the girls to succeed at this level.

Principal Katherina Broderick also spoke of her pride at the students’ achievement as well as thanking all of the local businesses who supported the team in securing this great win.

“We are extremely proud of our U16 badminton team. I would like to thank the staff who supported them and their families and local businesses who supported them to achieve gold in the All-Ireland final,” she said.