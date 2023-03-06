Listowel Rose selection to raise funds for fire-struck Listowel Community Centre

Mayor of Listowel Aoife Thornton, Kerry Rose Édaein O’Connell, Joan Flavin of the Community and Business Alliance with, front, Trevor Horan of the Community Centre and Alliance chairperson Rose Wall launching the Listowel Community Rose selection.

LISTOWEL Community Centre staff say they are ‘thrilled’ to have the support of the Listowel Community Rose selection for the repair of the fire-damaged building.

The Community Centre was forced to close due to damage caused to the upper floor of the hugely-popular centre in November.

But the repair work is continuing apace and the hosting of the Listowel Community Rose selection is set to do much to help expedite the reopening of the centre.

Friday, March 31. That’s the date the selection takes place in the Listowel Arms Hotel, one of eight community selections taking place across the county.

Each of the Community Roses chosen at these events will then go forward to contest the Kerry Rose selection in May.

It’s a new format from the Rose festival putting community at the heart of the famous pageant like never before.

“The Kerry Rose Centre is delighted to be helping to raise funds throughout the Kingdom, and when we heard about the fire in the Listowel Community Centre last November, we knew straight away that they should be the beneficiaries of the Listowel Community Selection event,” Kerry Rose Centre Co-ordinator and Festival Director Suzan O’Gara said.

“In the spirit of supporting local and creating a positive community buzz in each of these locations, we are inviting all interested young women between 18 and 29 years of age, and young men aged 21 to 31, to send in their application forms via www.roseoftraleecommunities.com as soon as possible to ensure they’re on time to enter their local Community Rose selection events.

“Listowel has a fantastic community spirit that is palpable when you chat to locals - sure they’re the soundest town in Ireland - and it is plain to see that the community centre is at the heart of this town,” Suzan added. Fitness coach at the Listowel Community Centre Trevor Horan said the entire workforce there was delighted the centre was chosen as the beneficiary of the Listowel Community Rose selection. “Everyone at the Listowel Community Centre is absolutely thrilled to be receiving funds from the Listowel Community Rose Selection and we are so excited to join forces with the Rose of Tralee team for what we know will be a really fun and exciting event in Listowel in March,” Trevor said.

“The donation made from the Listowel Community Rose Selection will allow us to continue the repair work after the devastating fire we had in November, and get the place up and running again as soon as possible, so we really want the young ladies and gents in the Listowel area to get on board to represent their local community and to show their support by signing up to take part in the selection night,” he added.