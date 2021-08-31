Listowel Races awaiting update on Festival crowd numbers

The Listowel Race Company still do not know how many spectators will be allowed attend this year’s Harvest Festival, which gets underway in three weeks’ time. Racecourse management is hoping for a positive outcome from the Government’s plan to facilitate larger crowds at outdoor venues as society looks to phase out its COVID restrictions.

Speculation that outdoor events will be allowed 75 percent of its capacity provided they are vaccinated – or 50 percent mixed – is being suggested. However, under the current guidelines Listowel Racecourse is restricted from using its indoor catering and bar facilities and may be required to set up outdoor marquees.

Secretary of Listowel Race Company Brenda Daly told The Kerryman on Tuesday that no official confirmation had been received from Government and that the numbers currently stand at 500 spectators per day.

“We’ve had no update whatsoever. The only thing we know is that we can leave 500 members of the public in,” Brenda said.

“Tickets are going on sale [Wednesday] online for that 500. If we get the go-ahead to have more people, then obviously we will release more tickets...it’s confusing and it’s only a few weeks away now.”