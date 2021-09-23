Listowel Race Company Chairman Pat Healy pays tribute to the late Donie Sheahan.

Donie celebrating his horse, For Bill, after his win at the Easter Festival at Fairyhouse in 2010. For Bill was ridden by jockey Davy Russell.

The Chairman of Listowel Race Company, Pat Healy, has paid tribute to the late Donie Sheahan who passed away on Thursday at the age of 95. A minute silence was observed at Listowel Races on Thursday in memory of Donie.

“It’s a dark cloud over the Harvest Festival this week. Donie was a character and everyone involved in racing knew Donie,” said Pat in an interview with TG4.

Although Donie is best remembered for his association with Kerry GAA and the Dr Crokes GAA Club, the Listowel native was a passionate horse racing enthusiast. Donie owned For William, twice runner-up in the Guinness Kerry National.

For Bill gave Donie a memorable win at the 2010 Easter Festival at Fairyhouse, while in 1998 Donie sent Dromhale Lady to Cheltenham’s November Open Meeting when the mare lost in a photo finish to the Venetia Williams trained, Lady Rebecca.

Donie attended the Listowel Harvest Festival for 85-years, and his daughter, Dr Patricia Sheahan, is a current director with the Listowel Race Company.

Donie memorably shares the same birthday with the Queen of England [April 21, 1926]. Donie often sent a birthday card to the Monarch, and would receive a card in return from Queen Elizabeth.

Speaking about his dear friend, Pat Healy said, Donie would make race presentations on behalf of EBF at Listowel Races over the years and was well-known by all.

“Whatever owner, trainer, jockey, groom or head lad accepted a trophy, they all knew Donie and had the banter and the craic. He would do the same at Killarney Racecourse, he was well got wherever he went,” said Pat.

“He would always come into the press room in Listowel and Killarney where you would have the famous doyen of racing press, Tony O’Hehir and Peter O’Hehir. I grew up listening to them slagging each other about Dublin football and Kerry football...

“He was old stock and we go way back in Listowel to his family, the Sheahans, in William Street. Back in the day when the CIE would transplant the horses to Listowel Races, they would pull into the train station in Listowel and they would walk the horses down the street to Sheahans. They would stable the horses at Sheahans for a day, two days or three days. The groom and the staff would stay upstairs in Sheahans.

“The Sheahan family have a long tradition, they are the old stock of the town and we will fondly remember and miss Donie Sheahan,” said Pat.

Donie worked as chemist in Tipperary and Louth before he opened Sheahan’s Pharmacy on Main Street, Killarney, in 1953 which is a landmark in the town.

Donie first played with the Dr Crokes Club in 1946 before returning in the 1950s to donate his entire life to the black and amber where he served as Chairman for over 20-years.

Donie was also a pharmacist for the Killarney District Hospital and St Columbanus’ Home for many years and he played a leading role in the commercial development of Killarney.