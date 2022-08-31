Kerry

Listowel nursing-home resident James Gould (86) ready for his first plane flight

L/R Back David Heffernan, Aine Fitzgerald, Sindhu Chandran, Tara McDonald, Diane Mc Donnell, Bridie McCarty, Geraldine McElligott, Mary Nolan, Margaret Buckley, Kathleen Harnett, Front Row L/R Tara McDonald, Mary O Hallaron, James Gould, Katie Apolinirio. Expand

Tadhg Evans

A resident of Áras Mhuire Nursing Home in Listowel is days away from taking his first flight – at the tender age of 86.

These are exciting days for Kilmorna native James Gould, but Áras Mhuire manager Trish Parkes said nobody could be more deserving of this when you consider James’s incredible efforts to keep morale high at the home during the worst days of the COVID pandemic.

