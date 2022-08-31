Listowel nursing-home resident James Gould (86) ready for his first plane flight

A resident of Áras Mhuire Nursing Home in Listowel is days away from taking his first flight – at the tender age of 86.

These are exciting days for Kilmorna native James Gould, but Áras Mhuire manager Trish Parkes said nobody could be more deserving of this when you consider James’s incredible efforts to keep morale high at the home during the worst days of the COVID pandemic.

“He’ll be flying to Dublin on Friday week [September 9],” Trish, speaking on James’s behalf, told The Kerryman today (Wednesday). “They’ll have a reception for him at Farranfore, arranged by Kerry Airport; I don’t know what it will consist of exactly, but I’m sure they’ll pull out all the stops for him!

“James is the chairperson of our residents’ association, and he was a pivotal part of helping Áras Mhuire through COVID and keeping everyone’s morale high. This is a ‘thank you’ to him – organised by the home and possible because of fund-raising.”

Fund-raising is crucial to Áras Mhuire, and James was at the heart of an effort to secure personal protective equipment (PPE) for the home during the pandemic. Mike the Pies bar’s supergroup, Music 4 Medicine, recorded a cover of ‘Lean on Me’ for exactly this reason and called on some significant musical talent for the single, but James was central in drumming up residents’ involvement with the accompanying music video, which he also took part in. The song went to the top of the Irish iTunes chart, “another feather in his cap”, Trish said.

James’s passport has actually been ready since before COVID, she added, but two-and-a-half years on from the onset of the pandemic, he now has a chance to put the pass to use.

He will fly up and down from Dublin in one day, and Trish said that former TD Jimmy Deenihan is to thank for a Dáil reception for James, which will be included as part of his schedule on the day.

“I’ll accompany him,” Trish said, “and he’s talking about visiting the GPO and Croke Park as well, but he is yet to finalise his agenda!”