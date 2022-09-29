Listowel named as Today FM’s 'Sound Town’ for the month of September

As if anyone in Listowel needed any further confirmation that it's a great place to live, they got it this week in the form of the town being voted as the latest Cadbury and Today FM ‘Sound Town’ winner.

The town was crowned the September Sound Town winner thanks to its outstanding community spirit and exemplary examples of volunteerism. From working together to make it a better place to live to boosting community spirit during tough times, it was decided by judges that the North Kerry town embodies the very meaning of what it is to be a ‘Sound Town’.

Listing some examples as to why the town is a worthy winner of the title, the judges referenced a number of the town’s achievements over the past few years including, of course, the town being named as Ireland’s Tidiest Town in 2018. As well as this prestigious title, the judges also noted the town's can-do attitude, it’s thriving business and community network along with its rich culture, history and beauty.

Local woman, Cora O’Brien, from Listowel, nominated her hometown for the award. Speaking about winning this month’s Sound Town award, she had this to say:

“We are over the moon to have been selected as the September Cadbury and Today FM Sound Town winner. I’m incredibly proud to call Listowel my home. The incomparable authenticity and sense of community makes Listowel what it is – warm, homely and accepting."

"We are a small town with a big heart, complete with colourful character, creative spirit and ‘cultural curiosity’. We have a wonderful sense of community and volunteerism with many community groups and sports clubs reliant on volunteers to stay afloat. We’re known around the globe for being friendly and each visitor can be assured of a warm Listowel welcome,” she continued.

Congratulating Listowel for being selected as the September 2022 Sound Town winner, Senior Brand Manager with Cadbury Ireland, Úna Morrison, said;

“On behalf of Cadbury I’d like to congratulate Listowel and its entire community for winning this month’s Sound Town title. Sound Town with Today FM is all about highlighting local towns, communities and villages who go above and beyond and it’s clear to see that Listowel residents do just that. We loved hearing about all their hard-work and dedication to be a welcoming town – making it a better place to live, work and enjoy. Listowel has always had a reputation for being rich in culture and it’s amazing to hear that locals are still striving to keep their heritage alive.

Each of the monthly winners - of which Listowel is now one –are shortlisted for a chance to win €10,000 and take home the overall 2022 Sound Town title at the end of the year.