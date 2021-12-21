Listowel jockey regrets letting sport of racing down over cocaine charge

A Listowel jump jockey who was handed a four-year ban after testing positive for cocaine following a random test at Killarney Racecourse in July 2021 has said he regrets letting his family, employer, and the sport of racing down.

Tom Joseph Kelly, a conditional jockey with Limerick-based trainer Enda Bolger, appeared before the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) Referrals Committee on December 13 to face censure after an in-competition urine sample he gave on July 15 at Killarney Racecourse was found to contain Benzoylecgonine (metabolite of cocaine).

Kelly was given a four-year ban back dated to August 22, 2021. However, the IHRB said in its statement that it will consider a review for partial suspension of the penalty, believed to be three years, with effect from August 22, 2022, on condition that Kelly complies with the IHRB Senior Medical Officer, Dr Jennifer Pugh.

In his evidence, Kelly accepted the finding and explained that he had been on a night out during which he had refused the offer of cocaine but stated that it was being taken in his company. He stated that he has no recollection of taking cocaine but accepted that with the consumption of alcohol and peer pressure from those around him that he must have dropped his guard later in the evening.

Dr Pugh said Kelly ‘was not on her radar’ for any reason prior to the result of the test and that she had found him to be very honest and open from her first engagement with him. Dr Pugh also stated that while Kelly had no recollection of taking any drugs, he didn’t contest that he did take some. Moreover, following a series of meetings with Pat Brennan, Addiction Counsellor, Kelly’s actions are deemed to be one of recreational use rather than a habit.

Kelly told the Referrals Committee via Zoom that he had never before or since taken any type of drugs and that he wasn’t aware of the consequences, but this was a mistake he would regret for some time and apologised for letting his family, employer, and the sport of racing down.

In its decision, the IHRB said it considered the evidence and accepted the guilty plea, which is a breach of Rule 277(i). The decision was read out by Mr Justice Tony Hunt on behalf of the panel.

“We have to impose a lengthy suspension but in doing that we accept that this was a once off and we accept that you have approached the case very fairly and you haven’t created any difficulties, and this was a one-off situation,” he said.

Kelly rode a winner at the 2021 Galway Festival, and it’s almost a year since he recorded his first career win on December 29, 2020, at Leopardstown, when riding Midnight Maestro for trainer Enda Bolger in the famous silks of owner J.P McManus.

In his evidence, Enda Bolger gave his full support to Kelly, stating that what happened was ‘uncharacteristic’ of him. He described Kelly as ‘a brilliant horseman and a brilliant worker’ who never gave any problems during his time working for Bolger. Bolger also said that he would be backing Kelly ‘100 per cent in the future’.