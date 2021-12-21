Kerry

Listowel jockey regrets letting sport of racing down over cocaine charge

Jockey Tom Joseph Kelly with trainer Enda Bolger and horse Midnight Maestro following Kelly's first career win at Leopardstown in December 2020. (Picture The Racing Post).

Jockey Tom Joseph Kelly with trainer Enda Bolger and horse Midnight Maestro following Kelly's first career win at Leopardstown in December 2020. (Picture The Racing Post).

Stephen Fernane

A Listowel jump jockey who was handed a four-year ban after testing positive for cocaine following a random test at Killarney Racecourse in July 2021 has said he regrets letting his family, employer, and the sport of racing down.

Tom Joseph Kelly, a conditional jockey with Limerick-based trainer Enda Bolger, appeared before the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) Referrals Committee on December 13 to face censure after an in-competition urine sample he gave on July 15 at Killarney Racecourse was found to contain Benzoylecgonine (metabolite of cocaine).

