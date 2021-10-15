Listowel has second-highest COVID rate in the Republic

Listowel has the second-highest COVID rate of any Local Electoral Area in the Republic of Ireland.

The Listowel LEA had 289 cases up to Monday, October 11. It means that the COVID rate in the region was almost 1,008 cases per 100,000 people. This means the rate has doubled from the most recent update, which had Listowel’s rate at 554.5 cases per 100,000 people.

The only region with a higher rate is Waterford City South, which had 281 cases, or 1,250.2 cases per 100,000 people, in the fortnight leading up to October 11.

The Tralee LEA had the seventh-highest rate in the Republic. The region had 263 cases in the time-frame, working out at 796 cases per 100,000 people. This is up from 662.9 cases per 100,000 people.

COVID levels are high also in the Kenmare LEA, which had 602.5 cases per 100,000 people over the fortnight. The rate was 396.6 in the Castleisland LEA; 361.4 in Killarney; and 218.6 in Corca Dhuibhne. The countywide rate stands at 620.1 cases per 100,000 over the past fortnight, and the national rate is 407.2.

Many feel the high rate in Listowel has been driven by Listowel’s race week from September 19 and 25. While very tight COVID restrictions were in place at the race track itself and attendance was capped at 2,000 punters each day, the streets of Ballybunion and Listowel reported brisk trade during the time-frame.

University Hospital Kerry yesterday confirmed that part of its Aghadoe Ward is being used, temporarily, to provide beds for hospitalised COVID patients. The move was in response to the rising number of cases at the hospital.