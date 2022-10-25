Listowel family ‘go wild’ with Tom Bán on new ‘Bush Kids’ TV show airing on RTÉ next week

“A positive memory banking experience” is how Listowel mom Eileen Enright described her and her kid’s experience on the soon to be released ‘Bush Kids’ TV programme which they filmed back in the summer.

Eileen’s three kids, Robert, Brian and Máire were the stars of their episode where they were brought into the wild by bushcraft and survival expert Tom Bán and they learnt a number of survival and bushcraft skills over the course of three days.

After watching the first series of Bush Kids - several times if Eileen is being honest - when it aired last year, it was a dream come true for the kids this year when they were chosen to be a part of the new series.

Eileen spoke to The Kerryman this week about the show and how Robert, Brian and Máire found the whole experience.

“They absolutely loved it. It was fantastic. For me, you know, I just want to build memories with them and this whole thing was honestly amazing,” she said.

“The first night, we sleep up on top of Nephin Mountain in Mayo with just a tarp over us and sure, you’d never do something like that only that you’re brought there by someone like Tom Bán who knows what they’re doing,” Eileen continued.

“It was just so amazing waking up in the outdoors and hearing the cuckoos and you’re literally looking out over the valley and the you’re seeing the clouds rolling. I can’t describe how amazing it was,” she added.

Among the survival tips and tricks that Robert, Brian and Máire learnt over the three days were building their own shelter and making their own fire.

“Stuff like making campfires, that’s the things you dream of when you’re a kid. On the second night, we had to build our own shelter and the kids were going around getting the moss and collecting sticks and sure they loved all that,” she said.

“When I asked them [the kids] what they loved, Brian - the eldest boy who’s 10 - he said that he loved tying knots and learning new ones from Tom. The second boy then, Robert, he just loves climbing trees.”

“On one of the days, we spent time in a cave and it was actually a cave where rebels had hidden during the War of Independence so that was something special,” Eileen said, who spoke of her own family connection to the rebels as her own grandfather, Danny Jim O’Donoghue, who himself hid in caves in South Cork.

“For me, that was a huge thing because I’d always heard that he’d hidden in caves so just sit in a cave and have a cup of tea and imagine what it was like for him back then, it was special,” Eileen said.

“He [Tom Bán] is the nicest guy in Ireland too and he’s so good with kids and really good at showing everybody what to do and just made it all such a fabulous experience for them.”

The show will be airing next week - the school midterm break - on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 2pm on RTÉ Jr but it will also be available on the RTÉ Player as well.