Listowel Emmets celebrate their glorious 2022 with Victory Social

Having a great time at the Victory Social were Jacinta Kennedy, Michael Kennedy, Michael Kennedy, Rose Marie Foley, Ed Brown and Marie Hartnett. Photos by John Kelliher

DJ Fealey, Ava Holly, Molly O’Sullivan and Killian Holly at the Listowel Emmets’ Victory Social in the Listowel Arms Hotel.

Vincent McVeigh, Aoife McMahon and Niall Collins at the Emmet’s Victory Social on Saturday in the Arms Hotel .

The Eamonn O’Donoghue Cup meets Sam, as the Emmet’s Jamie McVeigh and his uncle Noel Kennelly celebrate the year. Photos by John Kelliher

The victorious Listowel Emmet’s Senior Footballers with the Eamonn O’Donoghue Cup won in the North Kerry Championship final in December - at Saturday’s massive victory social in the Arms Hotel. Photos by John Kelliher

WHAT a year it was for the Listowel Emmets and what a night they made of it in celebration!

The famous North Kerry club took to the Listowel Arms Hotel on Saturday night in honour of two outstanding achievements: Taking the North Kerry Senior Football Championship title, and the Minor!

The Emmets clinched the big one in December, for the first time in seven years, with a solid win over the Castleisland Desmonds in Ballylongford leading to huge celebrations in Listowel in the immediate aftermath.

And the minors sowed the seeds for greatness to come as they triumphed over Ballyduff in Asdee in November.

It made for an incredible end to 2022 for all members of the redoubtable Club, so it was only fitting that a certain date on the calendar would be set aside to let the hair down, take stock of it all and celebrate in style into the wee hours.

And that’s exactly what the men and women of the Emmets did in the Arms; with the hotel looking radiant in the club colours as the hundreds of celebrants arrived.

There was much speechifying, presentations and craic to ensue with a particularly joyful task in the honouring of the Players of the Year.

They were, as follows:

•Minor Player of the Year Aidan Chute

• Junior Player of the Year John Heaphy

• 2021 Senior Player of the Year Cormac Mulvihill

• 2022 Senior Player of the Year Davy Keane

• Club Person of the Year Breda McVeigh

A special presentation was also made to stalwart club secretary Norah Browne for her dedication to the club over the past 17 years

“We congratulate all recipients and hope everyone enjoyed their night, we’re all looking forward to the year ahead!” the club posted to social media.