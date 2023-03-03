Listowel Convent has ‘not been offered’ to State as a Direct Provision Centre

THE Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O’Gorman has confirmed that the old Presentation Convent building in Listowel has not been offered to his department for use as a Direct Provision centre.

The confirmation has been described as ‘good news’ in the town amid concerns in recent weeks over a potential influx of large numbers of adult men to the Convent – right next door to both the Listowel Presentation primary and secondary schools.

The Minister’s statement on the matter this week means that his department – which is responsible for providing accommodation for all international protection applicants in the State – is not engaged in any process with the owner of the building with a view towards accommodating asylum seekers there.

Read More

This is exactly as the owner of the Convent has stated. Owner John Whelan told The Kerryman that it was only being refurbished with a view towards providing accommodation for Ukrainian protestors fleeing the war in their homeland.

Fine Gael Cllr Mike Kennelly welcomed the ministerial confirmation as ‘good news’ for Listowel this week.

He said the town would welcome Ukrainian families with open arms, but said the Convent would never have been suitable for use as a centre in a direct provision system he described as a ‘failure’.

Kerry TD Brendan Griffin asked the Minister on Tuesday on behalf of Cllr Kennelly if his ‘department have entered into an agreement to use a building in Co Kerry – the Convent – as a direct provision centre to accommodate asylum seekers and if he would make a comment on the matter’.

The Minister replied that ‘my officials can confirm that this building has not been offered to my department for use as an international protection accommodation service (IPAS) service to accommodate international applicants.’

Cllr Kennelly welcomed the reply: “It’s good news, it’s confirmation this is not being considered as a DP centre and I’m absolutely relieved to hear this. From their side of it IPAS has now categorically said that no contact has been made to it for the use of the Convent as a DP centre.

"I’m relieved as the DP system is far from perfect. The DP system is not working, it’s a failure.

"I want to allay local fears over the issue that this centre is not going to be a DP centre. It’s a win-win,” Cllr Kennelly said.

Protests have been mounted outside the Convent over the past two weekends with up to 100 people each time flagging their opposition to the use of the centre as a DP location.

They repeatedly said they would welcome Ukrainian families to the venue.