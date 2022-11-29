Listowel Community Centre ‘will be back stronger and better’ following huge blaze

Management at Listowel Community Centre are hopeful they will be able to re-open some facilities shortly in the wake of the devastating fire last week that caused significant damage to the vital facility.

Thanks to the quick response of Listowel Fire Service and gardaí following the emergency call at around 1.15am on Tuesday last, much of the building and its facilitie were not damaged by the blaze, including the newly-renovated BASE gym.

The fire ripped through a part of the roof before it was brought under control by fire crews, who have been praised for their actions by Mayor of Listowel Cllr Aoife Thornton.

“I would like to thank the fire service and the gardaí for their bravery and speedy intervention, which has helped limit the damage we are dealing with.”

Fire units from Listowel were joined by units from Tralee, Ballybunion and Castleisland as they battled the blaze.

Manager Tony Duggan said that the quick action of the fire service saved much of the building.

“The fire service were exceptional ...The whole building could have gone but the fire service saved much of the building. We were blessed, we were so lucky.”

Significant damage was caused to the older part of the building, where a section of the gym is located upstairs; and to the sauna and changing rooms.

The newer part of the gym – which has seen significant investment in facilities in recent years – was not damaged in the blaze.

The full extent of the damage is not yet known, but insurance assessors and structural engineers are on site all this week examining the damage.

Mr Duggan said the response from the insurers has been great and progress is being made.

“There is a process but and there has been extensive damage but the good news is that we hope to be able to partially re-open in the coming weeks including the hall and gym.”

Mayor Thornton said the incident is a shock for the community and that her thoughts are with manager Tony Duggan and staff, who have put their ‘heart and soul’ into developing the facility.

She said the community centre is the hub of the local town, and in recent years, under Mr Duggan’s management, it has developed and grown significantly.

Cllr Thornton said she was relieved that nobody was injured.

“It is a great asset to the community, and anything that can be done will be done to get the centre open,” she said.

While the exact cause of the fire is not yet known, it is believed it may have been the result of an electrical fault on the upper floor of the facility.

Management at the centre, Tony Duggan said he wants to thank everyone who has supported them over the past week.

“On behalf of myself and the Board of Management I want to extend thanks for all the good wishes we have received. We are proud to be part of a such a supportive community.”

“We will be back stronger and better than ever before.”