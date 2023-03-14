Listowel Community Centre rises anew from fire’s ashes

Sam Banahan pictured working out in the newly refurbished and re-opened gym in Listowel Community Centre on Monday afternoon.

It’s been a long road back for all the team involved with the Listowel Community Centre which was badly damaged in a fire that ripped through the building back in November of last year.

This past Monday though, just over five months on from the fire, the doors of the centre were open once more, much to the delight of the staff and of course the local community.

November’s fire caused significant damage to the older part of the building where a section of the gym is located upstairs and to the sauna and changing rooms.

The newer part of the gym – which has seen significant investment in facilities in recent years – was not damaged in the blaze.

Trevor Horan is the new man in charge at the centre, having stepped up to replace the long serving former manager Tony Doogan; Trevor spoke to The Kerryman on Monday about how the day of the re-opening went and their plans going forward.

“The first day back, it has gone good. We had the usual few small problems of course but we’re finally there and it’s all full steam ahead now for the future,” he said.

“A lot of people, a lot of our members, they have had to wait patiently for today. We had people asking every week when we were going to be open again so yeah, we are delighted to be back open again.”

“It’s extra exciting for me personally too having taken over from Tony who was here for 16 years. I was a gym instructor here having started back in 2011 and then I became the gym and wellness manager in July of last year.”

“Sure then we had the fire then in November so I was only in the position a few wet weeks and then I got thrown into Tony’s job so there’s big boots to fill,” Trevor laughed.

As of now, Trevor said that the Community Centre will still be without their sauna, steam room and changing facilities. Plans though are underway to re-imagine and rebuild the damaged part of the building but he said this will take time.

Finally, Trevor said that he and the rest of the staff at the centre are looking forward to welcoming everyone back in over the next few days and weeks.