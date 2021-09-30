Lissivigeen NS welcomes Minister for Education, Norma Foley to school

Staff and students at Lissivigeen National School had an important visitor on Friday, as Minister for Education Norma Foley dropped in for a visit.
Minister Foley, who was in Killarney on official duties, took the opportunity to visit and talk with other national schools in the locality.
Principal Conor Gleeson said, “We welcomed Minister Foley and the whole school went out into the yard and we just did a few little poems and songs. A few pupils brought in their instruments, and we had a little trad session for the minister.
“In fairness to Minister Foley she made time for all our pupils, she went around to all the class pods and had a chat with them, mingled very well with the kids which set a relaxed, professional tone for the event.”
While not there on official duties, the visit did coincide with the beginning of construction work this week at Lissivigeen on two new classrooms.
“We were able to address the construction work with the minister, the building works were funded from the Department of Education so we were able to thank her for that, the numbers in Lissivigeen are rising fairly rapidly so the two new classrooms are very welcome for us,” Principal Gleeson said.
“Overall, it was a lovely day, everything went off well and the weather was lovely, the pupils were excellent, and it was great to thank her personally. It’s always nice when a government minister takes time to the people at the grassroots level.”