Lissivigeen NS welcomes Minister for Education, Norma Foley to school

Carter Keogh alerts Minister Norma Foley of their relation through his late grandfather Noel Lucey (RIP) during her visit to Lissivigeen NS on Friday. Picture Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan

Cuan Kelly, pictured with colleague Orlaith Audley, teacher Margaret Daly, SNA Cathy Hogan & Emma Quirk on teaching practice, lets the cat out of the bag asking Minister Norma Foley 'where is your scarf' moments before the presentation at Lissivigeen NS. Picture Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan

Minister Norma Foley, seeks out Ella Fitzgerald, 5th class at Lissivigeen NS, during her visit to the school on Friday as Ella wrote to Minister Foley with her concerns regarding education during the pandemic. Picture Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan

Immediately modelling her newly gifted scarf from Muckross Craft Centre, Minister Normal Foley addresses the students and staff at Lissivigeen NS making a promise to wear her new scarf, woven by John Cahill, Muckross weaver in the Dáil as winter approaches. John's wife Cathy is an SNA and his daughter teaches Junior Infants at Lissivigeen NS. Picture Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan

Ms Olivia Coleman and her harmonious second class entertain Minister Norma Foley during her recent visit to Lissivigeen NS. Picture Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan

Minister Norma Foley, takes some time to chat to Ella Fitzgerald, 5th class at Lissivigeen NS, during her visit to the school on Friday as Ella wrote to Minister Foley with her concerns regarding education during the pandemic. Picture Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan

Staff and students at Lissivigeen National School had an important visitor on Friday, as Minister for Education Norma Foley dropped in for a visit.

Minister Foley, who was in Killarney on official duties, took the opportunity to visit and talk with other national schools in the locality.

Principal Conor Gleeson said, “We welcomed Minister Foley and the whole school went out into the yard and we just did a few little poems and songs. A few pupils brought in their instruments, and we had a little trad session for the minister.

“In fairness to Minister Foley she made time for all our pupils, she went around to all the class pods and had a chat with them, mingled very well with the kids which set a relaxed, professional tone for the event.”

While not there on official duties, the visit did coincide with the beginning of construction work this week at Lissivigeen on two new classrooms.

“We were able to address the construction work with the minister, the building works were funded from the Department of Education so we were able to thank her for that, the numbers in Lissivigeen are rising fairly rapidly so the two new classrooms are very welcome for us,” Principal Gleeson said.

“Overall, it was a lovely day, everything went off well and the weather was lovely, the pupils were excellent, and it was great to thank her personally. It’s always nice when a government minister takes time to the people at the grassroots level.”