Lios Póil and West Kerry say goodbye to legendary manager Eugene Devane

Eugene Devane (second from right) pictured on receiving a lifetime achievement award from the West Kerry board earlier this year. Also pictured are Paul Geaney, Muiris Ó Fiannachta, and Dylan Geaney.

The legacy the late Eugene Devane leaves within the Lios Póil GAA club was on full show at his Funeral Mass on Monday morning in the gifts brought to the Altar and the words shared with the congregation by his beloved club.

To many people’s eternal surprise, Eugene – who died on Friday, aged 82 – was originally of Dingle, but as Tomás Ó hAiniféin put it at the Altar at Séipéal Naomh Eoin Baiste, “Lios Póil borrowed him and never gave him back”.

You’d need a heftier word count to list all his management achievements, but there’s room only for the highlights. Lios Póil had never won the West Kerry Championship before he took the helm in 1978, but between then and 1987, they won it eight times, including six in a row from 1982 onwards. The club also climbed to Division One of the County League and won the County Junior Championship, as well as a plethora of West Kerry Leagues, in that time.

After he returned to management in the 1990s following a short break, there was further success. He was part of the management set-up for each of Lios Póil’s three Junior wins at Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta – in 1999, 2003, and 2005 – as well as the 2004 West Kerry Championship win, Lios Póil’s only district title since 1987. He was also central to West Kerry’s County Championship wins in 1984, 1985, and 1990.

Gifts brought to the Altar, as introduced by granddaughter Amanda, included a football signed by the six-in-a-row team, which sat near his television; the lifetime achievement award he received from the West Kerry board; and a Lios Póil jersey. Also included was a packet of Fisherman’s Friends – better than any inhaler, he reckoned – and his postman’s hat.

“On behalf of CLG Lios Póil, we couldn’t leave this day pass without saying a few words about our hero,” said Tomás Ó hAiniféin, a member of Lios Póil’s greatest team, during a bilingual address. “In 1978, he was asked to come on board and manage the senior team, which he did, and he spent more than 50 years embedded in football life in Lios Póil.

“That more-than 50 years won’t come to an end because his memory will go on, his association with Lios Póil football will always be remembered”.

He added that Eugene took pride in more-recent success while involved with the Lios Póil/Annascaul minor outfit, and the bloodline’s footballing tradition will carry on at primary-school level when his great-granddaughter lines out for Scoil Naomh Eoin Baiste at Austin Stack Park in a few weeks’ time.

He was also heavily involved with Scór, often taking on the role of an authoritative guard in sketches.

The club organised a guard of honour as his remains were brought from the Church to Garraí na dTor.

He is mourned by wife Bridie; sons, Owen and Adrian; daughter, Kay; brother, Brendan; sister, Phil; daughters-in-law, Sharon and Hazel; son-in-law, John; extended family; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; relatives; and friends.