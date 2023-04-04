Line-up for Féile Lughnasadh to be announced soon

Féile Lughnasadh returns to Milltown from August 3 to 6, and organisers will soon announce who will play at the festival, with further media announcements imminent.

The festival has previously welcomed high-quality acts, and it's expected that the 2023 edition of the free, family friendly festival is expected to follow that template.

"We were very proud to host a performer of the calibre of Sharon Shannon in Milltown", said organiser Owen O'Shea. "It was a brilliant night, as was the festival. Milltown has hosted some major acts from The Chieftans to Kila to Michael O'Suilleabhán over recent years, and this year we intend to maintain this high standard with another programme of globally renowned acts."

Headline acts will play on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday respectively, but there'll be plenty more besides, including Sunday's open-air céilí and a host of family-oriented events.

"This will be a brilliant occasion for music lovers and will be 100-per-cent free to all", explained organiser Vincent Prendergast.

"This will be the best event in the country this August weekend, it's the place to be", added local CCÉ chairman Turlough O'Brien.