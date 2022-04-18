Lily Ellen remembered as funds raised for ‘incredible service’

The parents council of Lissivigeen NS, organisers of the Air Ambulance coffee morning at the Royal Hotel in rememberance of Lily Ellen Daly, a niece of school teacher Margaret Daly at Lissivigeen. L-R Catherine Duggan, Linda Dennehy & Mags O'Sullivan. Photo by Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan

Remembering Lily Ellen Daly, a niece of teacher Ms Margaret Daly at Lissivigeen NS, who sadly passed last year having availed of the Irish Ambulance Service in her final days. A coffee morning was organised at the Royal Hotel by the parents council at Lissivigeen NS to help raise funds for the Irish Ambulance Service and remember Lily Ellen. L-R Michael Daly (Lily's Dad), Donal Daly, Caroline Daly (Lily's Mum), Teacher Margaret Daly & School Principal Conor Gleeson. Photo by Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan

Mothers gather at the Royal Hotel for the coffee morning fundraiser in aid Irish Air Ambulance Service and remembering Lily Ellen, a niece of school teacher Margaret Daly at Lissivigeen NS who passed last year. L-R Irene Nash, Danielle O'Shea, Elaine Moynihan, Carmel Nash, Vourneen Nash, Orla O'Leary & Noreen O'Sullivan. Photo by Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan

A photo of Lily Ellen Daly who sadly lost her battle with life last year. Photo by Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan

Heart-felt praise has been paid to the Community Air Ambulance service for the ‘incredible service’ they provide right across the country and county every single day.

One of the families who have been touched by the service was the family of the 20-month Lily Ellen Daly from Ballyhar who passed away just over a year ago.

The precious little girl passed away in the loving arms of her parents Caroline and Michael in February 2021, having fought bravely throughout her short life after she was born with a heart condition, heart condition, aggressive Pulmonary Vein Stenosis (PVS).

Despite a poor prognosis the entire family got 20 wonderful months with her before she lost her courageous battle and last week’s Coffee morning fundraiser was to remember the wonderful little girl who touched the lives of her family and to raise vital funds for the Air Ambulance Service who played a part in looking after Lily in her final days.

"Our goal was to keep her memory alive, she has left our family but she has not left our hearts and minds,” said her aunt Margaret who spearheaded the fundraiser.

Margaret is a teacher at Lissivigeen National School and the school community, the parents association and the wider Killarney and Lissivigeen community, all rowed in to help Margaret raise funds for the vital service that has helped so many people.

"There is a list of places and lives that have been touched by the service. It is such an amazing service. You hear about the fantastic service but when you see it first-hand it is incredible.”

Last Thursday a hugely successful coffee morning at the Royal Hotel took place with the parents association co-ordinating the event with huge support from the public who donated prizes for the fundraising raffle as well as donations to the fundraising pool. On Friday last Donie Lucey from the Community Air Ambulance Service visited Lissivigeen Primary School to raise awareness about the service.

"I want to acknowledge the community in Lissivigeen who opened their hearts to Lily’s Story and to the worthy cause that is the Air Ambulance.”

In total more than €4,000 has been raised – more than the cost of a call-out for the Air Ambulance to a family.