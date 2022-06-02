Lifeguards commence duty on Kerry beaches

Lifeguard Noah Kiely from Ballybunion will be one of 41 lifeguards on duty on all blue flag beaches in Kerry this summer, commencing for weekends only cover this coming bank holiday weekend .

Summer has kicked off in Kerry with the news that that there will will be lifeguards on duty on all Blue Flag Beaches in Kerry at weekends commencing this weekend ( the June Bank Holiday Weekend)

41 fully trained lifeguards will be on duty in Kerry at designated times throughout the summer to ensure the safety of beach-goers.

Currently cover is only part-time but this will increase to seven days per week on all of those beaches from the beginning of July.

Beachgoers are reminded that lifeguards are only on duty during specific times which are advised locally on each Blue Flag beach and that lifeguards cover only designated patrolled areas which are indicated by the presence of lifeguard flags. 4

Kerry County Council is reminding all beachgoers and those swimming and bathing at the county’s beaches this summer to act responsibly and safely in the water at all times.

Kerry has 15 Blue Flags for 2022 which were recently awarded by the Blue Flag International Jury (FEE) for meeting a series of high standards – the largest number of such beaches in the country. These include: Rossbeigh, Ballybunion South, Ballybunion North, Ballyheigue, Fenit, Maherbeg, Kells, Doire Fhíonáin (Derrynane), White Strand, Baile an Sceilg (Ballinskelligs), Banna, Fionntrá (Ventry), Inch, Fenit Marina and Portmagee Seasonal Pontoon.