Life of famed Abbeyfeale priest honoured in new booklet

John Roche from Castleisland District Heritage pictured with Maurice O'Connell from the Abbeyfeale Community Council at the launch of the booklet about the life of Rev William Casey.

ABBEYFEALE’s Glórach Theatre will be a hive of activity this coming Friday, November 11 when a booklet on the life of famed local priest, Rev William Casey, is launched at the venue.

A state to Rev Casey - a one-time local parish priest in Abbeyfeale who fought fearlessly on behalf of tenants during the Land War - stands in the heart of the Square in Abbeyfeale and it is now hoped, that through this new publication, a new generation will learn about Rev Casey’s work.

Over the county bounds here in Kerry, Fr Casey is fondly recalled in Castleisland recalled as the priest who worked with their own pastor, Fr Arthur Murphy, in the national cause.

Recently, Castleisland District Heritage acquired a copy of J D Harnett’s publication and decided to reproduce it for a new generation. By strange coincidence, Maurice O’Connell, Chairperson of Abbeyfeale Community Council, visited the offices of CDH in The Island Centre, Main Street, on an unrelated matter, and there, Kerry and Limerick once again joined hands to work together on this worthy project.

Maurice O’Connell hopes that the publication will help new generations learn how the genuine guidance and support that the underprivileged and downtrodden in the West Limerick and North Kerry areas looked for and received from their pastors in those hard times came about.

“For all the icons of the modern world and those we look up to in faraway places, the excitement and charged atmosphere that was once right on our own doorstep, approximately 140 years ago, with crowds of 3000-10,000 plus gathering locally to hear what the iconic leaders of the day had to say must have been nothing short of electrifying. They were the superstars of the day,” said Maurice.

Maurice credited the work of J D Harnett of Abbeyfeale, a well-known and much-admired figure throughout the region due to his reporting on the monster meetings and support of the national cause. Brigid Harnett, J D Harnett’s granddaughter, has conveyed her family’s thanks in providing this opportunity for the present generation to learn from the struggles of the past.

The booklet, which retains its original title, ‘A Sketch of the Life of Rev Wm Casey, PP, of Abbeyfeale’, and which has been reproduced in its original A5 format with additional front matter and a powerful depiction of Rev Casey’s rescue of four young men from drowning by CDH illustrator Noel Nash, will be on sale at the launch and available in local outlets.

It can also be purchased online via the website of Castleisland District Heritage.

The launch will take place at 7.30pm and everyone is welcome to attend on the evening.