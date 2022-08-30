Liebherr complete first stage in export of record breaking cranes to New York

The enormous Kerry made Liebherr cranes being loaded onto the Big Lift Baffin heavy transport vessel in Cobh.

LIEBHERR Container Cranes have completed the first stage in the transport of three massive container cranes – the largest engineered items ever exported from Ireland – to the United States.

On Friday August 19, work began at Cork Harbour on the process of loading three enormous cranes onto a vast transport vessel, to be shipped to the Port of New York and New Jersey.

Months of preparations have gone into the task of moving the three ship-to-shore container cranes, which were built at the Liebherr Plant in Fossa.

They were transported, partially assembled, to Cobh by road from Killarney and by ship from Fenit before being largely completed and loaded aboard the vast 173 metre ‘Big Lift Baffin’ heavy cargo transport ship.

Loading the three 150 metre tall ship-to-shore container cranes – which together have a footprint larger than a GAA pitch and weigh 2,000 tonnes each – took six days and the cargo vessel departed Cobh last Wednesday.

The transatlantic voyage is expected to last 10 days and the cranes are expected to reach their destination in the early hours of Saturday, September 3.

Organising the cranes’ transport from Kerry to Cork and on to the United States has involved months of planning and weeks of complicated logistical work.

Managing director of sales for Liebherr Container Cranes in Killarney Gerry Bunyan said the successful transportation of the cranes out of Ireland is an engineering achievement that all Kerry can be proud of.

Liebherr’s Kerry-made ship-to-shore cranes are in use on more than 100 ports around the globe, including many of the world’s biggest and busiest harbours.