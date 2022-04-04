Lidl store will bring 30 additional jobs to Killorglin if granted planning permission

Lidl will lodge a planning application for a brand-new store in Killorglin after it holds a community open evening in the town next week, a spokesperson has told The Kerryman.

The open evening – scheduled for between 5pm and 7pm next Tuesday (April 12) in Killorglin’s CYMS Hall on Mill Road – will unveil plans for the project, which Lidl Ireland says will bring 30 new jobs to the mid Kerry town.

The company did not disclose the size of the site or the store itself when approached for comment by this newspaper.

The site, Communications Manager Victoria Jago told The Kerryman, is located on the N70, on the Cahersiveen side of Killorglin. The company’s regional property director, Dervla Nash; regional property manager, James Purcell; and other members of the design and property team will attend the open evening to showcase the retailer’s proposals and field the public’s questions. Those representing Lidl can take public questions on a one-to-one basis.

The project, which represents a €6million investment in the locality, will also include two electric-vehicle charging spaces; and rooftop solar panelling.

“We are delighted to host this community open evening for local residents and stakeholders of Killorglin,” said Ms Nash in a company statement. “We are eager to show the plans for the new state-of-the-art store.

“Our projects bring jobs and significant local investment as well as a new Lidl store that offers market leading quality products and affordable shopping for customers.

“We look forward to meeting with the community and receive feedback at the event.”