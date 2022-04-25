Lidl lodges planning application for new Killorglin store

Lidl has confirmed that it has lodged a planning application for a new store in Killorglin, with an eye to opening the shop in 2023.

The store, which is planned for the N70 on the Cahersiveen side of the town, will create 30 new jobs within the shop itself, the supermarket chain has said, with up to a 100 more jobs possible during the construction phase. A spokesperson for Lidl said the new store would represent a €6million investment in the local community.

The news, announced today (Monday), was widely expected after Lidl held a public-information session at the local CYMS Hall earlier this month. The feedback Lidl’s design team received on the night was described as ‘overwhelmingly positive’, and the chain described the planned store as being of a similar nature to the Edward Street branch in Tralee.

The design also includes rooftop solar panelling and two electric-vehicle charging spaces.

“We are delighted to announce we have submitted the planning application for the new store with Kerry County Council and we are hoping for a positive planning decision,” said Lidl Ireland Regional Property Director Dervla Nash. “Should the application not be appealed by An Bord Pleanála, we look forward to developing the site and opening the store next year. Our team met with the community earlier this month where we showcased the plans for the new store and received really positive feedback from the people of Killorglin.

“Many people are currently travelling into Killarney or Tralee to their local Lidl so having one in the community has been warmly welcomed.”