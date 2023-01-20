Liam completes the South Pole dream denied his relative Tom Crean...

Liam ‘drinking’ a can of Tom Crean Expedition Ale at the South Pole. The ale is one of a line of beers brewed by Tom Crean’s grand-daughter, Aileen Crean O’Brien, and family in Kenmare. Aileen famously mounted an expedition to South Georgia Island in 2016 but sadly had to call it quits on day two after shattering her knee in an accident. The can was sadly empty as a full one would have exploded within minutes of its arrival in the frigid wastes of Antarctica. Photo courtesy of Liam Griffin

A LONG-held dream inspired by his relative Tom Crean’s polar adventures was realised by Liam Griffin on Thursday when he reached the South Pole.

Liam, along with teammate Ifan Jenkins and team leader Louis Rudd (a former SAS captain and the first Brit to complete a Trans-Antarctic crossing solo), completed the last degree of Earth to reach their destination on Thursday at 1.15pm.

Incredibly, he was also there as part of a Shackleton Expedition – but named for the high-grade outdoor clothing company that organised the trip rather than Sir Ernest.

“It really was the realisation of a long-held dream,” Liam told The Kerryman from the balmy comfort of his London offices on his return.

“It is just such an epic place in everyway. You see it in pictures all your life, but to behold it firsthand in all its isolation, vastness and beauty is something else,” he said.

CEO of London’s largest cab company Addison Lee (which his father John set-up in the mid 1970s), Liam spent all his childhood summers in his ancestral Glenbeigh.

“That’s where my grandfather Jack Griffin was from, and it was one of his siblings who married into the Crean family. I’ve never claimed to be a blood relative, but he was a massive inspiration to me when growing up, and particularly after we read Michael Smith’s book An Unsung Hero.

“Reading of his adventures on the ice with Scott and Shackleton, you couldn’t help but to get interested in it all and I started reading up more and more on him since.”

“The more I read about him the more I realised just how unsung a figure he has been. For instance on the ill-fated Endurance expedition with Shackleton, he was there with him through everything; from the moment the Endurance got trapped on the ice, to the flight to Elephant Island, the incredible trek across South Georgia Island and onto Punta Arenas in Chile.”

It was from Punta Arenas that this latest Shackleton expedition also set out, flying straight to the Union Glacier in Ellsworth Land before a hair-raising flight on an 80-year-old DC-3 to within a last degree of the Pole. “You are really then in the middle of nowhere, the most isolated place imaginable but one that is as serene and intensely beautiful as you could imagine.

“The cold is another aspect that’s hard to get perspective on. It never got above minus 26 C and the coldest it got was minus 44C.

“The challenge is in dealing with that 24 hours a day, without any shelter beyond the tent and heat beyond the cooking stove we used to melt snow for meals and for the three litres of water we needed per day.

“On top of the cold is the altitude sickness. The South Pole is at 9,000 feet so I had to deal with headache and nausea before we found our feet.”

The acclimatised while trekking the 70 miles to the South Pole, soon hitting 20kms per day and reaching it in six days. The final six miles were the longest.

“You can see the US Amundsen-Scott base six miles out from the Pole. But that was the longest six miles of my life as it never seemed to get any closer.” But their perseverance finally paid off.

“To reach that iconic sphere and the red, blue and white pole was extraordinary. I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bring a lump to my throat. And I was delighted to crack open a can of Tom Crean Lager Aileen gave me in hour – although I had to take an empty one as a full one would have exploded!”

The man himself famously never made the actual Pole, despite all the adventures in Antarctica. “Tom was one of eight who got to within 168 miles of the Pole with Scott in 1911, but was refused the chance to strike out with Scott and the four others for the final leg.

“He was bitterly disappointed but it saved his life as the five who went perished.” It was for that reason Liam said it was so meaningful to honour him at the southernmost point on Earth.