LGBT monthly drop in-service starting up in Kerry

Listowel Family Resource Centre’s LGBT Working Group for County Kerry, ScEEN in Kerry, are beginning an LGBT+ Drop-In service monthly for members of the local LGBT+ community over 18 years of age which is hoped will run on the third Wednesday of every month.

The first of these meetings was held last Wednesday in Madden’s Café in Tralee.

The purpose of these Drop In evenings is as follows: to provide a fun and alcohol free space with board games, cards etc along with tea/coffee & biscuits as well as an opportunity for people to meet others from the Kerry LGBT community in a safe, confidential space and to share experiences, ask questions and to get information and support.

These drop -In evenings will be managed and facilitated by the trained volunteers in ScEEN in Kerry, who all identify as members of the LGBT community.

Going forward into 2022, ScEEN in Kerry wish to hold every second monthly meeting in Tralee and then rotate the other months around the county. This is to ensure that most areas of Kerry will be covered with this county wide initiative.

For more information please contact Listowel FRC 068-23584 / Jackie.landers@listowelfrc.ie or private message the ScEEN in Kerry facebook page.