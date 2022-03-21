LGBT+ mentoring programme launched by Listowel Family Resource Centre

A new project aimed at helping and supporting the LGBT community here in Kerry has this past week been launched by the Listowel Family Resource Centre (LFRC).

The LGBT mentoring programme is available to all members of the of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender community over the age of 18, those questioning their sexuality or gender identity, or parents of LGBT+/questioning children, who require information and support in their local community.

The mentoring programme is accessible across the county of Kerry ensuring that those living rurally or without access to transport can avail of support in their local community, at a time and place that suits them.

The programme will match up trained volunteer mentors with interested mentees with focus being on on personal development, confidence-building, and social activities, with the aim to increase well-being and quality of life for those involved. Mentors and mentees will meet weekly to set personal and life goals, and work towards achieving them together.

Speaking to The Kerryman on Friday, Daniel Quirke, an LGBT+ Community Support Worker with LFRC said that the programme was borne out of a study conducted by the centre.

"Listowel Family Resource Centre, the HSE and the KDYS carried out a piece of research in 2019 called ‘Visible in Kerry’ and one of the needs identified by the community in Kerry in that piece of research was a need for a mentoring programme,” Daniel said.

"Absolutely, it is [a vital service in the community] and we really hope that people get involved. We’re starting training next week for volunteers but it will be an ongoing programme of taking in new volunteers and matching them up with people we have referrals for, either from organisations or people who have referred themselves for this support,” Daniel continued.

"Ideally we would be looking at the mentoring lasting around six months just to make sure but really it’s down to an individual basis,” said Daniel.

The Mentoring Programme will be overseen by the dedicated LGBT+ Community Support Worker, ensuring that mentors and mentees benefit from the experience. Supervision will also be provided to support mentors. All volunteers are assessed for suitability, trained, and Garda vetted to ensure that mentees are receiving a high quality of service delivered by knowledgeable and experienced mentors in a safe, accessible, and confidential manner.

To ensure that all those who would benefit from mentoring can avail of it, this service is offered free of charge, funded by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, and Youth under the Supporting LGBTI+ Community Services Scheme.

Listowel Family Resource Centre is one of 12 family resource centres in Kerry in this programme, along with two others that are locally funded. The LGBT+ Mentoring Programme will utilise this network to offer support to those in each local community.

For further information, contact the Listowel Family Resource Centre on +353 68 23584 or go their website at https://listowelfrc.ie/