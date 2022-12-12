Lessons learned from Covid-19 soon forgotten as Christmas approaches

It’s hard to believe but this Christmas will be our first “normal” festive celebration in almost three years. How times have changed. Thanks to Covid-19, Christmas celebrations in 2020 and 2021 were under a cloud of darkness and uncertainty as the pandemic prevailed, but as we approach Christmas 2022 we can once again meet our friends and family without the spectre of Covid hanging over us.

Though the deadly virus hasn’t gone away you know, its gradual decline is something we should celebrate this Christmas.

But memories, it appears, are short, as many of us have already forgotten that restrictions were in place just last Christmas. Discussing this with friends this week some argued that last Christmas was normal but indeed it was not – maybe, though, it was a little less restrictive than our 2020 Christmas.

That was when Taoiseach Michéal Martin spoke about a meaningful Christmas and the need to spend this time of year with friends and family. By lifting restrictions to do so, it led to a spike in cases and the reintroduction of restrictions before Christmas had even arrived.

These restrictions did allow some visitors for Christmas day but inter-county travel was banned from St Stephen's day. Gatherings in a home or garden could take place with up to two other households until December 26. Visits from one other household were permitted up to and including December 31 and from then on visits were banned. Even now that seem like aeons ago.

So 2021 was not quite so bad. The pubs did have to close at 8pm but we could see ‘some’ family with visitors from three other households allowed into our homes. However, Covid fears still hung like a cloud over any gathering.

Throughout those two dismal years, we spoke a lot about being able to spend time with family and friends, at least that’s what we said was important.

But as Christmas fast approaches, the lessons learned seem to have been forgotten as we rush around buying into the commercialism of the festivities once again, rather that what it is and should be about – spending time with family and friends.

That is all we wanted when times were tough, so why not take joy in that this year, instead of spending heavily as a Cost of Living crisis replaces the Covid crisis.

A recent survey by Retail Ireland said that Irish households will collectively spend €5.39bn over Christmas, or an additional €1.86bn when compared to the other months of the year, which equates to around €978 per household.

"After Covid clouding the celebrations over the last couple of years, there are signs Irish consumers are determined to ensure the Christmas is properly marked this year," said Arnold Dillon, director of Retail Ireland.

I am in some ways a Grinch about Christmas, largely because of the pressure of present buying but I take solace in the fact that there is something much more important. Given the dark cloud of Christmases past, the lesson to be learnt is that love and family are far more important than any gift.