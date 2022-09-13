Leona’s award for excellence in school management

Principal of Cullina National School, Leona Twiss, with her award for Management Excellence presented by Rory D’Arcy of the Senior National Advisor to Catholic Primary Schools and Education Minister Norma Foley. (Photo By Domnick Walsh).

Principal of Cullina National School in Beaufort, Leona Twiss, has been presented with the prestigious Sr Eileen Randles Award by Minister for Education Norma Foley TD.

The Sr Eileen Randles Award is for Management Excellence in Education and celebrates excellence in Catholic Primary School Management and commemorates the life and work of Sr Randles.

Sr Randles was a native of Kenmare and a leading light in education.

She was Loreto Principal and a former General Secretary of the Catholic Primary School Management Association (CPSMA).

Sr Randles wrote the handbook that is widely used by Board of Managements all around Ireland today.

Leona was nominated for her work by St. Senan’s Education Office in County Limerick.

For the presentation, the Minister was joined by Rory D’Arcy, Education Advisor CPSMA, at Presentation College in Milltown.

“To be nominated by St Senan’s is, in itself, a privilege. But to be the winner was beyond my wildest dreams. I’m so honoured and grateful,” said Leona.

“When I got the call, and I was told the news, I was speechless. This is, possibly, one of the best highlights of my professional career,” she added.

Leona has worked as a school principal for the past 13 years. As well as Cullina, she was also the principal of Muire gan Smál National School, Castleisland.

Leona said being considered for such a prestigious award is made easy due to the many families, children, and the proud sense of community that envelopes and promote a positive school culture.

“It’s very easy to do our job when all these things are in place,” said Leona.

The fact Minister Foley and Rory D’Arcy were present at the presentation was a source of delight for Leona. When asked what part of her job most inspires and drives her, Leona said:

“I enjoy administration and love introducing new curricular and policy initiatives. I actually enjoy writing the policy around this. Setting the targets and watching the plan roll out is something I enjoy immensely,” Leona said.

“Working with so many wonderful colleagues, parents and children is also important to me. That’s what’s at the centre of this award for me,” she said.