Legal proceedings issued by families following CAMHS reports

The legal team representing more than 150 families right across Kerry has begun issuing medical negligence High Court proceedings to the HSE following the publication of the South Kerry CAMHS report last week.

Coleman Legal (South), led by partner Keith Rolls, said this week they have been inundated with calls following the publication of the report.

HSE CEO Paul Reid has said that legal “court proceedings is something everybody would like to avoid”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme, he said that legal processes take their own course.

“I don’t have full control over that, as legal processes take their own course, but in terms of the harm that’s been caused here, the worst thing we could end up doing is causing further harm or distress for families,” he added.

Mr Reid said he could not comment on whether the HSE will challenge any legal action which affected parents might take – describing it as an “unfortunate” and “legitimate” process that happens across the health service.

Mr Rolls said that the HSE is aware that High Court proceedings will be issued on behalf of the families represented by the Coleman Legal.

“However, we will certainly consider any proposal from the HSE that eases the journey for our clients,” he said.

“Time for intervention to minimise damage is now, and we await contact from the state in relation to same.”

Mr Rolls has also strongly criticised the Review Report and the treatment of 1,100 children in the review who have received letters staying that no harm had been done or that they suffered ‘no adverse effect’.

In a letter to the HSE, Coleman Legal has said that these children “continue to be failed”.

The letter dated December 3 raised significant concerns about the review, and Coleman Legal believes the HSE report confirms shortcomings that Coleman Legal itself had previously raised.

Mr Rolls has significant concerns about how the conclusions were reached.

He criticised the review as being solely based on medical records, some of which were missing, and said the conclusions appear to have been reached without any prior consultation with parents.

Coleman Legal has called for a further review into missing files where a ‘no harm’ and ‘no adverse finding’ conclusion has been reached,

“In view of the importance of medical records both in determining the shortcomings in past care and in terms of future care that these children require.”

The review report found that rules on looking after case files were not being followed properly, and that staff and doctors were able to take files from the file room without signing them out. There is proof of two missing referrals and 10 full case records.

Coleman Legal has also called for the review to be extended to the North Kerry region given the number of clients that have contacted them since the review was published. Some North Kerry clients have even received apologies from the HSE.

“We have concerns about the geographic scope of the review,” said Mr Rolls.

“Since the story broke in the media, we have been contacted by a number of families who attended North Kerry CAMHS, all of whom have raised concerns similar to those identified in respect of the care afforded to children attending South Kerry CAMHS and in particular the prescribing of Risperidone to their children.”

Meanwhile several other legal firms have also been contacted by families, including Cashell solicitors, which will represent a host of families.

Solicitor Damian Cashell said “the families affected by this scandal trusted in the doctors and in their diagnosis and advice”.

“Despite feeling that something was not right with the prescribed medication, they were guided by their trust in the medical profession and are now left with feelings of guilt and regret at the unnecessary and avoidable suffering of their children, who experienced significant side effects including weight gain, sedation and changes in personality,” he claimed.

He said, however, he has not only contacted by families affected by the report but also by families who want to see their medical records for fear their children also suffered.

“We now have clients throughout Kerry and beyond concerned about the care that their children received and the medication prescribed,” he said.

“They are seeking legal advice in order to obtain the medical records and to ascertain whether their child’s diagnosis and treatment was appropriate. The question remains as to whether there are similar issues elsewhere in the country.”

He said the concerns have been further compounded by missing medical records.

“Medical records belong to the patient and there is an obligation on hospitals and medical professionals to keep these safe and secure and available for inspection whenever required by patients,” he said.