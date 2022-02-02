Kerry

Legal proceedings issued by families following CAMHS reports

The legal team representing more than 150 families right across Kerry has begun issuing medical negligence High Court proceedings to the HSE following the publication of the South Kerry CAMHS report last week.

Coleman Legal (South), led by partner Keith Rolls, said this week they have been inundated with calls following the publication of the report.

