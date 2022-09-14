Leaving Cert celebrations at St Pat’s

Deputy Principal Tim Long with student Seamus Fleming and the sheet of paper which brought him such good news on Leaving Cert results day at St. Patrick's Secondary School, Castleisland.

St. Patrick’s Secondary School Leaving Cert Class of 2022 received their results on Friday last, September 2nd and there was much success and celebration at the outcome.

“The Class of 2022 had their hard work and dedication rewarded by achieving the goals they set themselves individually at the start of the year,” said Deputy Principal, Tim Long.

“With over 40% of the class receiving in excess of 500 points and one student, Seamus Fleming of Dooneen, Ahaneboy, Castleisland, achieving a clean sweep of seven H1s,” Mr. Long said.

“I was absolutely delighted with my results. It was a tough year so I was relieved to see the 7 H1s,” said Seamus Fleming in response to his remarkable results.

“It wasn’t just my work but the work of all the teachers in St Pat’s that made this possible. I am looking forward to whatever the next chapter of my life brings, and taking a little break from the study for now,” said Seamus.

Another student, Patrick Roche who gained over 600 points in his results said that he is ‘over the moon.’

“I am over the moon with my results. I hopefully have more than enough points for my course of International Business in UL. Thanks to all my classmates and teachers here at St. Pats,” said Patrick as he delighted in his results.

Mr. Long wished all of the students well on behalf of the management and staff of St Patrick’s Secondary School.

“I want to wish all of the class of 2022 the very best in their future endeavours, we are very proud of all the students,” he said.