‘League of Their Own’ stars joined by other famous faces for West Kerry filming

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra pictured with former Liverpool playe turned TV presenter Jamie Redknapp in West Kerry on Tuesday as part of filming for 'A League of Their Own'.

'A League of Their Own' stars: Romesh Ranganathan and Jamie Redknapp pictured with Manchester United legend Patrice Evra at Krugers bar in Dún Chaoin on Tuesday.

Four years on from welcoming Jeff Stelling and Chris Kamara to the area, West Kerry this week played host to further famous faces as Jamie Redknapp, Patrice Evra, Romesh Ranganathan and Freddie Flintoff (and possibly even ‘The Wire’ actor Idris Elba as well) – stars of the hugely popular Sky show ‘A League of Their Own’ – were filming something for the show in the area on Tuesday afternoon.

The famous visitors have not been hiding the fact that they’re in the area either, with former Liverpool player Redknapp posting a photo of himself with cricket legend Freddie Flintoff, enjoying the West Kerry air, on his Instagram on Tuesday afternoon.

Additionally, the 48-year-old posted a photo of himself enjoying a pint of Guinness – which Redknapp said on Instagram was the “best Guinness ever” -–in Krugers in Dún Chaoin bar, alongside Ranganathan and Evra.

All three looked suitably dressed for the Irish weather with big, heavy boots on, indicating that their filming could be taking them off the beaten track.

On his own social media, former France international and Manchester United player Evra has been updating his fans on his adventures while here in the Kingdom, first off posting a video looking out onto the balcony of his hotel room in the Dingle Skellig Hotel as he lamented the heavy rainfall.

Tagging both Roy Keane and Evra’s former United teammate, John O’Shea, he asked them to turn off the shower in Ireland, to which O’Shea responded to by calling the rain “a good Irish summer that”.

Finally, Evra – himself no stranger to fancy footwork – was left wide-eyed and amazed after he was given a quick lesson on Irish dancing by West Kerry’s own Tomás Ó Sé.

It’s speculated that the piece they are filming will air next year and, if so, it will no doubt be a huge boost to the local area, with millions of fans set to see West Kerry in all its glory.