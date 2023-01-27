Leaflet to help elderly live safe, secure, more independent lives

Patrick 'Bawn' Brosnan of NEWKD, Údarás na Gaeltachta Feidhmeannach Pleanála Teanga Aoife Ní Chonchúir, Brigid O'Connor of NEWKD, HSE Community Work Dept John Walsh launching the HSE / NEWKD 'Ready for Winter' information leaflet at Gairdín Mhuire on Thursday. Photo by Declan Malone

The HSE, NEWKD and Údarás na Gaeltachta joined forces last week to launch a new booklet full of hints, tips and advice to help elderly people in West Kerry live safe, secure and independent lives.

The booklet, which is the result of a joint effort between the HSE, NEWKD and Údarás na Gaeltachta, is a West Kerry version of a similar publication that was previously released in Listowel where it has proven very helpful to elderly people.

Given that its title is ‘Are You Ready for Winter’, the launch of the booklet on the cusp of spring might seem a little late, but the advice and information it contains is useful at any time of year.

The booklet provides information on the meals on wheels services available throughout West Kerry, contact numbers for local doctors, health services and Gardaí as well as various support groups, social centres and bus services.

It also includes practical safety advice for the elderly, such as installing hand rails on stairs, how to arrange furniture and appliances to avoid trip hazards, and advice on nutrition.

“The information in this booklet will help keep elderly people out of hospital and allow them to stay safe in their homes throughout the year,” said HSE/Cork Kerry Community Healthcare worker John Walsh.

The booklet is available from local GPs, pharmacists, community groups, churches and directly from John Walsh, who can be contacted by email at john.walsh2@hse.ie