Lauren’s battle with breast cancer: ‘If you feel something isn’t right, don’t take no for an answer’

Lauren Barrett is as tough as nails. Confident and determined, she has overcome just about everything thrown at her since being diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in June 2021.

Listening to her speak about cancer treatment, and how determined she is to complete ‘100km in 30 Days’ as an ambassador for Breast Cancer Ireland next month, is a fundamental lesson on how to bounce back from adversity.

Around the same time as Lauren’s cancer diagnoses, she also tested positive for the BRCA1 gene, which is thought to establish a 50-50 chance of developing breast or ovarian cancer. Lauren was just 21 and heading for a journey of intense and invasive treatment.

But months prior to her cancer, Lauren had insisted on a test for BRCA1, despite being told repeatedly she was too young. Her persistence and willingness eventually won out when she had the test in early 2021.

She had good reason to request the test as Lauren’s dealings with cancer started six years earlier when, aged 16, she watched her mother battle ovarian cancer.

Because of the family history, and Lauren’s understanding of genetics as a student of neuroscience, she was eager to establish if there was a risk of inheriting the BRCA1 mutation.

“I just wanted to know because if I did have it I could be more proactive about it. I don’t know if it was my body’s way of telling me, but I just had a feeling that I should get tested,” she said.

Lauren faced a 12-week waiting list for a test under the public system because she was classified ‘non urgent’. She decided to go private and have the test. In hindsight, Lauren’s instinct would prove eerily accurate.

Lauren was leading a normal life as a student and playing football with her club, Austin Stacks. But she would later discover a lump on her breast. She had it checked straight away.

“I wouldn’t really be an anxious person, but I just had a gut feeling all along. I studied genetics, so I understand the science behind it,” she said.

"I just had a feeling this was a female thing in my family line as my grandmother also had it…I had been doing some self-checks, so I knew when I found the lump that it wasn’t normal for me. Any doctor I saw, I wasn’t backing down until I had the test,” she said.

Lauren was diagnosed with cancer and tested positive for the BRCA1 mutation within a three week timeframe in June 2021.

The very fact cancer had struck before the discovery of BRCA1 is a dilemma not usually faced by many people. It confirmed her worst fears.

“To think I was getting scanned at the CUH and having biopsies taken for cancer when I got the call with the results from my genetic test to confirm the BRCA1 gene,” Lauren said.

“This all happened during mid-COVID and there were major delays in terms of making appointments. Then followed the cyber hack [on the HSE]. In between all this I sat my third-year exams while I was waiting; at least this was a bit of a distraction.”

“Young people, and people in general, think this [cancer] happens to far away people and that it never really involves you. I’ve been pushing a lot of my friends to carry out regular self-checks ever since,” Lauren added.

Because of the double diagnosis, it meant Lauren was at a higher risk of the cancer recurring. This led to a more aggressive course of treatment. She endured five months of chemotherapy in UHK, followed by surgery.

Lauren then had a bilateral mastectomy and breast reconstruction to minimise further risk. This was followed by 15 sessions of radiation in March 2022, which is roughly around the time she finished her treatment.

Lauren is cancer free now, partly thanks to her immovable willingness to stand and fight.

“I think for me, having watched my mother undergo treatment before me – and that she’s fine now – meant there was really no other option,” Lauren explains.

"I just didn’t take it as an option to not be okay. Once I was diagnosed, I had a week where I was upset. Then I said to myself, ‘being upset isn’t going to make it go away any quicker,’” she said.

Lauren lists losing her ‘long, blonde hair’ at 21 as one of the most difficult parts of the treatment. Like most women, Lauren’s hair is something that is central to her identity.

“When my friends went back to college after the summer, and back playing sports - the things that I couldn’t do - was very tough. To me it [treatment] was just very tunnel vision and about ticking everything off in my head and counting down until I could get back,” she said.

“My family and friends have been very helpful. I also have a dog and she needed to be walked as well. I would have been lost without her. When I go back to college in September, It’ll be a shock for her as well, I’m sure.”

While it’s less than a year since Lauren’s cancer journey began, it hasn’t quenched her desire to partake in the better things in life.

Breast Cancer Ireland made Lauren an ambassador for its ‘100km in 30 Days’ to raise awareness and funds for Breast Cancer Ireland.

Lauren will be joined by family, friends, and teammates from the Austin Stacks GAA Ladies Club, who are taking part in the run/walk to support her.

Lauren is calling on people to sign up for the event and raise awareness of what is a vital organisation.

“Breast Cancer Ireland have an ap that you can get frequent reminders about self-checking. They also have tutorials,” she said.

"When I asked my friends why they hadn’t self-checked, they felt they either didn’t think they had to or didn’t know how. So I think the ap [Breast Aware] is very helpful in that way. It takes a lot of the work out of it, said Lauren.

“If you feel something isn’t right you should really push. Don’t take no for an answer. It has been a bit of a wild year but I’m back playing football and working and stuff. We’re not there yet, but we’re getting there.”

To support Lauren’s ‘100km in 30 Days’ next month, visit https://100kin30days.ie/fundraising/profile/LaurenBarrett2332. Or go to www.100kin30days.ie