Latvian native at Kerry immigration protests – ‘Our big concern is the number of un-vetted males’

A Latvian native who was part an anti-immigration rally outside Sinn Féin’s Constituency Office in Tralee has said their is no comparison between her migration status and those currently seeking asylum in Ireland.

Eifrita Eihentale, who moved to Killarney 13 years ago, is well-known for her strong anti-vaccination and lockdown views including speeches about the erosion of Irish culture.

Eifrita was part of a group of women who held up placards denouncing an immigration policy that admits what she claims is a high number of un-vetted male asylum seekers to the county.

The protesters decided to gather outside Deputy Daly’s office after he criticised last Saturday’s protest at a Killarney hotel where women and children are seeking refuge along with male asylum seekers.

Eifrita told The Kerryman she met with women while attending last week’s protest in Killarney – some of whom live close to a hotel that is home to asylum seekers – who say they feel unsafe in Killarney.

“They told me they feel unsafe and now take taxis to and from home as they are afraid to walk around there. We heard Pa Daly’s comments, so we decided to go to his office in Tralee and show our feelings,” said Eifrita.

“The biggest concern we have is un-vetted and undocumented men from cultures that are totally different to ours. We feel many of them do not respect women and in such big numbers we are very concerned for our safety. We have a lot of support, and the protests are going to get bigger.”

Deputy Daly was not present at the time of the protest. However, Eifrita agrees with the Sinn Féin representative regarding protesting close to where women and children are present.

She said efforts were made during last Saturday’s event to protest away from a part of the hotel where women and children are lodging.

“We totally agree. It’s not the best place. We wanted to be in front of the hotel where the males are, as the Ukrainian people are at the back of the hotel,” she said.

"We couldn’t do it but we agree it shouldn’t be in front of women and children. We want the protests to be peaceful. We don’t want to shout or scare anyone. We just want people to sign the petition and show up with a placard,” she said.

When asked what she felt about protesting and being a Latvian immigrant in Ireland, Eifrita was adamant in making a distinction.

“I would say that 99 percent of us came over here and started work first day. We came to already agreed workplaces,” she said.

“We [Eastern Europeans] have always tried to integrate here. Many people wouldn’t know we are immigrants as we love and support Irish culture. If you bring in hundreds of people from different cultures at the same time, it makes it difficult to achieve integration,” she said.