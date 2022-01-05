Late Tom Kelly to be remembered with run later this month

Mary Kelly, wife of the late Tom Kelly with David Butler, Chairperson St Brendan's AC at the launch of the Tom Kelly 8K to be staged in Ardfert on Sunday, January 16th.

Members of the Kelly family and St Brendan's AC pictured at Ardfert Cathedral at the starting point of the Tom Kelly 8K to be held on Sunday, January 16th: Moira Horgan (Secretary St Brendan's AC), Bill Kelly, John Kelly, Mary O'Sullivan, Peggy O'Sullivan, Mary Kelly, Francis Kelly (sponsors), David Butler (Chairperson St Brendan's AC) and Irene Butler (Treasurer St Brendan's AC).

The memory of the late Tom Kelly – one of the founding members of St Brendan’s Athletic Club (AC) in Ardfert – will be honoured with an 8km run in his name on January 16.

Tom, who passed away in 2020, was a stalwart of the club and is sorely missed by his family, friends and all those involved with the club he helped set up back in 1987.

Speaking to The Kerryman about the run, club member David Kissane said that Tom was to the fore of so much of what St Brendan’s were doing.

“Tom was the essential club person and was a popular and motivating personality in Ardfert. He was to the fore in coaching, promoting and building up the club for many years. He was particularly influential in the vital first 10 years when the club won the distinction of being the top club in the annual BLOE athletics championships for nine years in a row,” said David.

“Tom worked tirelessly to source a training home for the huge numbers who joined as soon as the club took flight. As a member of Ardfert Community Council at the time, he was on the club sub-committee that attained the use of Walnut Grove Field from Kerry County Council, a training ground that is still used by the club,” David continued.

“Tom was an ever-present coach at training sessions and was an ambassador for St Brendan’s AC in sourcing athletes, making training equipment, like hurdles and relay batons, at a time when equipment was scarce and expensive. As a member of the staff at McCowens in Tralee, he was well known and widely respected all over the hinterland,” said David.

The club was very much a family affair, with not just Tom involved; his siblings were there by his side from the very beginning. His brothers, John and Bill; and sisters, Peggy and Mary, were all founder members, and their children were to the fore as competitors in the early years in a variety of events including walking, sprinting, relay running, jumps and throws.

David said that the Kelly family have rowed in behind the run to show their support, and they have kindly donated two perpetual cups for the top male and top female finishers.

The run will start at 9.30am at Ardfert Cathedral; proceed east past Ardfert Quarries; turn west past Tubrid Cross; and finish at Ardfert National School.

The 8K has been chosen as a distance suitable for 5K runners who want to extend their distance; and for 10K runners who want to test their speed over the shorter span. Walkers and joggers will also be welcome.

Run entry is via Eventmaster and the reference is https://eventmaster.ie/event/j7OohE0TBz

Further details may be obtained from stbrendansa.c.kerry@gmail.com or 087 798 5557.