Late Harold Behan remembered as thousands raised for Kerry Hospice Foundation and Palliative Care Unit

Damien, Caitríona, Darel Behan pictured with the late Harold Behan in who's memory Caitríona and her siblings are raising money for the Kerry Hospice Foundation and the Palliative Care Unit.

The memory of the late Harold Behan is never too far from the hearts and minds of his children, Caitríona, Damien and Darel, so much so that they will be hitting the road in his honour next weekend in Ballyheigue when they take part in the 10km run and ‘Half on the Head’ half marathon taking place there on June 18.

The runs are the culmination of what can only be described as a hugely successful fundraiser that Caitríona, Damien and Darel have organised in their dad Harold’s memory after he passed away on January 24 of this year.

The threesome set up an online fundraising page in Harold’s memory last month in an effort to raise funds for the Kerry Hospice Foundation and the Palliative Care Unit in University Hospital Kerry (UHK) and so far, this page has been more successful than any of the three ever expected with an impressive €5,384 raised at the time of writing.

As part of the fundraiser, Caitríona undertook a swim in the ocean every single day during the month of May and now, in just over a week’s time, the siblings will be hitting the road in Ballyheigue – a place near and dear to their hearts where Harold spent much of his working life – when Caitríona will be taking part in the 10km road race taking place next Saturday while Damien and Darel will be going one step further and completing the ‘Half on the Head’ half-marathon on the same day.

The swims for Caitríona last month were especially poignant as she undertook the same challenge in May of 2021 for the Irish Cancer Society and there was many a day that her dad, Harold, stood on the shoreline with a towel in hand waiting for her when she came out.

Little did she know at the time that one year on we would be all too familiar with the harsh reality of cancer and its devastating effects.

Speaking to The Kerryman last week, Caitriona said she and her siblings were blown away by people’s generosity towards the fundraiser.

"It has absolutely exceeded our expectations. We had an amount of €500 in our heads at the start and then as more and more was raised, we thought ‘oh we might make this much or that much’ but over €5k was something that we’d never, ever have expected. We’ve just had such incredible support from our own friends, our family from colleagues and friends of dad and friends of mom, it’s just been brilliant,” she said.

"I think it’s because it’s for Kerry Hospice and the Palliative Care Unit that we have raised so much. It’s never a service that you want to use but I think, myself, my sister and my brother, were in that frame of mind when we were with dad in the Palliative Care Unit, we really made that decision then and there that we were going to do something to raise money for them,” Caitríona continued.

"It [the care that Harold got] was just incredible. The nurses there are just phenomenal and they treated dad with such dignity in his final days and that was something we were blown away by. They still spoke with him and interacted with him even though he was unconscious, they were incredible. They went above and beyond,” she added.

Anyone who wants to donate to Caitríona, Damien and Darel’s fundraiser in memory of their dad can do so through the link here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hbehan?utm_source=whatsapp&utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=hbehan&utm_campaign=pfp-whatsapp&utm_term=ff3a972f667a40c28fd0921d5a3f34ef&fbclid=IwAR21ff6chtuepMK-mgjI3tEcb187w95ge7eyd7jh_pDtImgQcyDd_5lC0uo