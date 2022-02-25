Last stop: St Francis Special School’s Liam Twomey and Kathleen Cronin retire after a job well done

It’s Friday afternoon, and a new playground at Beaufort’s St Francis Special School is set for completion this evening. Days before that, principal Liam Twomey posed for photos as the school secured a brand-new Transit minibus.

Liam and his fellow retiree, vice-principal Kathleen Cronin, said goodbye to most of the school community on Wednesday, but there are still jobs to check off before their lengthy careers close officially this weekend.

Kathleen is in her 40th year of service to the school; Liam is in year 20 of his principalship. When you’ve given close to 60 working years to one place, there are doubtless many things you’ll miss, and so it is for Kathleen and Liam – but there’s also justified satisfaction at a job well done, right to their last working days.

“It’s only a little over 20 years since children with high disability were not even attending school,” Liam tells The Kerryman. “In about 1998, Micheál Martin said these children should be guaranteed a right to an education. We’re glad, now, that we’re putting facilities in place to afford these children their constitutional rights.

“I have to say, and this is very important for me to say, the people of Kerry and the fund-raising support received by St Francis Special School have improved the facilities immensely, and I have to pay tribute to all of those people – whether they’re cyclists; or out pushing tractors; or walking; or filling shopping bags; or business owners – who have given tremendous support to the school…That’s the absolute truth. If we didn’t get the money, we couldn’t build playgrounds, leisure rooms, improve the IT services, provide private therapies, it wouldn’t have happened without those funds.

“It’s been a wonderful journey.”

Read More

Enrolment currently stands at over 50 pupils, with many more applications for the St Mary of the Angels campus-based school arriving through the door ahead of the next academic year. As things stand, those new pupils will have their educational needs catered to by some 30 Special Needs Assistants and 15 teachers.

Those numbers – combined with parents and guardians – offer an idea of how wide the school community stretches, but only an idea: Liam and Kathleen got to know many people outside of that immediate circle over their many years here. To offer just a single example, the transport providers who bring children to and from school; they’re a part of this community as well, naturally.

Liam came here after serving, between 1998 and 2002, as a principal at a mainstream school in Lisgriffin, County Cork. Prior to that, he worked for 20 years in Dublin – primarily in Ballymun – and throughout that time took a keen interest in special education and improving services and facilities therein. Doing that in Beaufort – and being a part of its huge community – has been consistently rewarding.

“I’ll miss all the school community, the staff, parents, the children,” he says. “The children are fantastic, we have great fun with them, and they’re happy in school.

“Keith Bradley, I wish him the best in his role, but he’ll have great support from the staff, and it’s the staff and parents and school community and those who have been generous from all over Kerry and beyond who have built the school up to where it is now.

“Going forward, I’d like more support for the therapeutic services: occupational therapy, physiotherapy, speech-and-language therapy, in particular…Given the history of special education, it’s great that the services and supports we have now are available and that there’s more resources and support. I’m not going to throw and stones at the government because the Department of Education has been very supportive of the school, I’m not going to say otherwise.

“But as a wider societal issue… I’d like those [services and supports] to continue to be there, and continue to be improved, with good people in the services, providing the facilities, to support these students and their families…You can never sit on your laurels. If you stand still, you’re going backwards. I love the word ‘incremental’, if you continually improve things: in 2022, for example, we’re opening a new playground. When you combine all those ‘incremental’ changes, that’s what secures improvement and progress over a number of years.”

Retirement will give Liam greater scope for the outdoor pursuits he loves – walking, cycling, hiking, swimming – and more time to meet up with friends, particularly welcome as two years of COVID restrictions leave the scene.

Before all that, he and Kathleen received a send-off they’ll keep with them throughout their retirement years.

“It started last Thursday, with Mass by Derek O’Connell, and many parents and friends were there to meet us,” he says. “That continued this Wednesday, which was our last day in school with the kids, before the mid-term break.

“Kathleen and I have been given an unforgettable send-off. Anything that wasn’t done wasn’t worth doing. The staff, the parents, the board of management, the school community couldn’t have done any more for us – as has always been the case.”