Large crowds turn out for the return of Threshing Cancer at Beaufort

Creating lots of entertainment and a cultural appreciation for a way of life long since passed is only a fraction of the story behind the annual Threshing Cancer event, which made its first reappearance since COVID at Beaufort on Sunday.
The other important aspect to this hugely popular event is that it has raised in excess of €200,000 for local cancer services since its inception.
The amount raised from Sunday’s gathering has yet to be finalised, but event organiser Brendan Ferris is hopeful it will reach the quarter of a million mark.
Patrons turned out in high numbers on Sunday to enjoy music, children’s events, mowing machines, threshing and ploughing demos, vintage cars and tractors, including a commemoration of 175-years of the Massey Harris Ferguson.
The 35-acre site is transformed into an arena of enjoyment for people who know that their financial contribution goes straight towards assisting the work of Recovery Haven, the Oncology Unit at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) and the Kerry Link Bus Service.
“We had as good a day as we ever had in the past. People enjoyed mixing and meeting up again,” said Brendan.
“The Massey Ferguson display was a huge draw as people follow them around the county. The aim of what we do is to try and cater for everyone and hope that they go away saying they spent a few bob and that they enjoyed themselves,” he added.
Brendan believes that aside from making money for local cancer services, the event creates a cultural awareness for the way of life and machinery of yesteryear. This educational aspect gives an added dimension to Threshing Cancer.
“People like to hear the sound of an old car or tractor. Working different types of old machinery is a way of introducing people to a lost art. People like to see something happening, especially when it’s from olden times,” Brendan said.
Lastly, Brendan saves his appreciation for the support Threshing Cancer receives from the public. Few individuals and families have not been touched by cancer which is why it is vital to ensure the services that support them are kept vibrant.
“I want to thank everyone who sponsored us, helped us, and showed their generosity, however big or small that is. We are grateful to everyone. We could put on one of the biggest shows in the country but if no one came, what difference would it make? Their support is vital,” said Brendan.