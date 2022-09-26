Large crowds turn out for the return of Threshing Cancer at Beaufort

Sean Golden (driver) pictured with his sister Doirin Golden and her pets Nonin, Roisin and Calin at the Threshing Cancer Family Fun Day on the Farm of Brendan Ferris in Beaufort on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Max and Toby from Fossa pictured at the Threshing Cancer Family Fun Day on the Farm of Brendan Ferris in Beaufort on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Paul, Patsy, Dawn and Molly from Castlemaine pictured at the Threshing Cancer Family Fun Day on the Farm of Brendan Ferris in Beaufort on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Sisters Zara and Lia O'Leary from Killarney with Shae Spillane and their pet Fern (1st place winner) at the Threshing Cancer Family Fun Day on the Farm of Brendan Ferris in Beaufort on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

The organiser of the Threshing Cancer Family Fun Day Brendan Ferris is pictured at the event on Sunday with Michael O'Connor, Timmy and Theresa O'Shea from Glencar. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Threshing at the Threshing Cancer Family Fun Day on the Farm of Brendan Ferris in Beaufort on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Twins Ella and Molly Tangney getting their faces painted by Gretta at the Threshing Cancer Family Fun Day in Beaufort on Sunday. Photo: Tatyana McGough.

Catriona Kelly with Benjamin and George Sweeney from Beaufort enjoying the Threshing Cancer Family Fun Day on the Farm of Brendan Ferris in Beaufort on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Josie Kissane (at the front) pictured with Padraig Cahill, Tara Mulreidy from Beaufort and sisters Samanta and Lucija Pastuldvic (at the back) at the Threshing Cancer Family Fun Day on the Farm of Brendan Ferris in Beaufort on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Doreen O'Sullivan with Sarah Kate and Tadgh McMahon from Tralee enjoying the Threshing Cancer Family Fun Day on the Farm of Brendan Ferris in Beaufort on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Max, Cloda and Lorcan Doyle, Liadh Naughton, Ruby Doyle, Ronan and Lorna McGillicuddy having a great time at the Threshing Cancer Family Fun Day on the Farm of Brendan Ferris in Beaufort on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Pat Breen and Frank Doyle showing the old way of trashing on the machine at the Threshing Cancer Family Fun Day on the Farm of Brendan Ferris in Beaufort on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Mia, Ethan and Linda Costello pictured at the Threshing Cancer Family Fun Day on the Farm of Brendan Ferris in Beaufort on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Eibhlin Broderick (singer) with the band "Fuinneanh" (Ian Sheehy on the guitar, Maire O'Connor plays the concertina, James O'Connor on the bodhrán, Padraig Enright plays flute, Micheál Broderick on the banjo) providing the entertainment at the Threshing Cancer Family Fun Day on the Farm of Brendan Ferris in Beaufort on Sunday. (Photo by Tatyana McGough).

Nualla O'Doherty and Justine Ferris pictured at the 'Guess the Weight of Pat Scanlon' at the Threshing Cancer Family Fun Day in Beaufort on Sunday. (Photo by Tatyana McGough).

Alena Basko and her son Yaromir from Ukraine pictured with Billy Donegan (driver) near the 107-year-old tractor at the Threshing Cancer Family Fun Day in Beaufort on Sunday. (Photo by Tatyana McGough).

From the left: David, Michael, Hugh O'Donoghue and Kathleen with Tim Cronin from Muckross enjoying the Threshing Cancer Family Fun Day on the Farm of Brendan Ferris in Beaufort. (Photo by Tatyana McGough).

Twins Ella and Molly Tangney enjoying the Threshing Cancer Family Fun Day on the Farm of Brendan Ferris in Beaufort on Sunday. (Photo by Tatyana McGough).

Creating lots of entertainment and a cultural appreciation for a way of life long since passed is only a fraction of the story behind the annual Threshing Cancer event, which made its first reappearance since COVID at Beaufort on Sunday.

The other important aspect to this hugely popular event is that it has raised in excess of €200,000 for local cancer services since its inception.

The amount raised from Sunday’s gathering has yet to be finalised, but event organiser Brendan Ferris is hopeful it will reach the quarter of a million mark.

Patrons turned out in high numbers on Sunday to enjoy music, children’s events, mowing machines, threshing and ploughing demos, vintage cars and tractors, including a commemoration of 175-years of the Massey Harris Ferguson.

The 35-acre site is transformed into an arena of enjoyment for people who know that their financial contribution goes straight towards assisting the work of Recovery Haven, the Oncology Unit at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) and the Kerry Link Bus Service.

“We had as good a day as we ever had in the past. People enjoyed mixing and meeting up again,” said Brendan.

“The Massey Ferguson display was a huge draw as people follow them around the county. The aim of what we do is to try and cater for everyone and hope that they go away saying they spent a few bob and that they enjoyed themselves,” he added.

Brendan believes that aside from making money for local cancer services, the event creates a cultural awareness for the way of life and machinery of yesteryear. This educational aspect gives an added dimension to Threshing Cancer.

“People like to hear the sound of an old car or tractor. Working different types of old machinery is a way of introducing people to a lost art. People like to see something happening, especially when it’s from olden times,” Brendan said.

Lastly, Brendan saves his appreciation for the support Threshing Cancer receives from the public. Few individuals and families have not been touched by cancer which is why it is vital to ensure the services that support them are kept vibrant.

“I want to thank everyone who sponsored us, helped us, and showed their generosity, however big or small that is. We are grateful to everyone. We could put on one of the biggest shows in the country but if no one came, what difference would it make? Their support is vital,” said Brendan.