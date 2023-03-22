Landmark Kerry shop celebrates 100 years since it first opened its doors

In this era of multi-national supermarkets, it’s heartening to see the survival of the traditional corner shop, and C Healy’s on New Street stands proud to be open 100 years after the story started in Killarney.

While Killarney was celebrating St Patrick’s Day, there was a different celebration at Healy’s on New Street as they celebrated their 100th anniversary.

First opened on March 17 in 1923 by Christopher (Christy) Healy and wife Ellen, it has since been passed down to their daughter, Angela, who at 86 years of age is still behind the counter every single day.

Her daughter, Aileen, now also helps as the third generation behind the counter, and the family are very hopeful that they will continue into the next generation.

Back in 1923 it was a much smaller shop, but the family purchased No 87 New Street and expanded around 35 years ago.

Angela and her brothers and sisters – Patsy, Johnny and the late Frances – all grew up behind the counter, and it was Johnny and Angela who took over the family business. Johnny has now retired, but the family tradition lives on through Angela and Aileen.

The 4th generation of Healy family Matthew, Ella, Spencer and jenny. Photo by Tatyana McGough

The 4th generation of Healy family Matthew, Ella, Spencer and jenny. Photo by Tatyana McGough

First and foremost for the Healy family is to look after their customers, and over the past 100 years this has been a constant.

“If someone wasn’t seen in a while, people would make enquiries. I remember my uncle going to a house because a customer hadn’t been seen in a while, and he was very ill. It is a lovely thing to know others are looking out for you,” said Aileen.

While New Street has changed significantly in the past 100 years, with many businesses once located there now gone, remains an institute. It was once a busy residential area – many apartments are now also gone – but Healy’s has maintained a loyal customer base, and that has ensured they remain open.

St. Patrick's Day marked the 100th birthday of C Healy's Shop in New Street, Killarney. Photo back l-r: Deirdre Hanley, Mary Healy, Johnny Healy, Sandra and Helen Healy, Patsy Hanley.Front:l-r: Ella Healy, Matthew and Jenny Lucey and Spencer. Photo by Tatyana McGough

St. Patrick's Day marked the 100th birthday of C Healy's Shop in New Street, Killarney. Photo back l-r: Deirdre Hanley, Mary Healy, Johnny Healy, Sandra and Helen Healy, Patsy Hanley.Front:l-r: Ella Healy, Matthew and Jenny Lucey and Spencer. Photo by Tatyana McGough

“There is still loyalty to the business though it is a changed market...We are a dying breed,” said Aileen, who even delivers to customers who are frail or unable to come in from time to time. She too makes sure customers are welcomed with a smile. Their popularity was evident on St Patrick’s Day as customers dropped in to wish the family well on their 100th birthday, with many recounting stories of the olden days.

“I didn’t realise the significance of it but as the day went on, so many people dropped in with cards and to tell stories. Many of those who came had left the street but came on the day and recalled their childhood memories of Healy’s,” said Aileen