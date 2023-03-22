Kerry

Landmark Kerry shop celebrates 100 years since it first opened its doors

St. Patrick's Day marked the 100th birthday for C Healy's Shop in New Street, Killarney. Photo of the second generation to step behind the counter Patsy Hanley, Johnny Healy, Angela O'Brien-Healy and John McCullough (family friend). Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand
The 4th generation of Healy family Matthew, Ella, Spencer and jenny. Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand
St. Patrick's Day marked the 100th birthday of C Healy's Shop in New Street, Killarney. Photo back l-r: Deirdre Hanley, Mary Healy, Johnny Healy, Sandra and Helen Healy, Patsy Hanley.Front:l-r: Ella Healy, Matthew and Jenny Lucey and Spencer. Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand

Sinead Kelleher

In this era of multi-national supermarkets, it’s heartening to see the survival of the traditional corner shop, and C Healy’s on New Street stands proud to be open 100 years after the story started in Killarney.

While Killarney was celebrating St Patrick’s Day, there was a different celebration at Healy’s on New Street as they celebrated their 100th anniversary.

