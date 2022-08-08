Lamborghini and Ferrari among cars in Kerry for lucrative Cannonball run

Indie O’Sullivan and Riley O’Sullivan, Tralee, pictured as the Cannonball Run arrived at Tralee’s Ballygarry House on a quick stop during Cannonball 2021. Photo by Kasia Farat.

Killarney could benefit to the tune of €850,000 after being confirmed as one of the overnight venues for the 2022 Cannonball Run.

The event – featuring 200 supercars and novelty cars, and described as Europe’s largest or-ganised road trip – announced its route in recent days.

The 1,000-kilometre course will include Killarney as a venue for an overnight stay for the fourth time, and participants will stay in the Brehon Hotel at the end of the 2022 event’s first day – September 9 – giving locals a chance to get up close to some super cars from 6pm.

The drivers will leave the following day at 10.30am, and Lamborghinis, Ferraris, McLarens, Bentleys, Rolls Royces, Aston Martins, Bentleys, and Maseratis are among the vehicles of choice. The run continues until September 11.

Organisers claim the event is worth more than €2.5million to its host towns annually, and if those numbers hold true in 2022, event founder Alan Bannon told The Kerryman that Killarney stands to take a third of that figure.

“We’ve brought it to Killarney a number of times since Cannonball started in 2009, this would be our fourth time to bring it back,” he said. “We have booked somewhere in the region of 250 bedrooms.

“It’s a combination of a few things. You have some amazing scenery nearby; the accommodation, we find the Brehon a great hotel to deal with; we’ve had other events there as well outside of Cannonball – including a 4x4 event in November – so yeah, it’s the choice of hotels and the scenic drive.

“We will put the finish line up in Killarney on Friday evening, and we’ll have a start in Killarney on the Saturday morning.”

The event has raised €1.3million for good causes since it was founded and is this year aiming to bring in €250,000 for the HOPE Foundation.

Mr Bannon said he is in talks with Kerry County Council to secure some funding for the run, and he feels the entertainment and financial spin-off it brings to Killarney and the county merits support.

“We put on this event free of charge, we’ve dancers, screens, music, and 200 amazing cars,” he said of what can be expected at the first-day finish line.

“We’ve a significant number of drivers from outside the country, we’re bringing them to Killarney, and the chances are that they will return,” he added.