Lady in red Mari Tess wins in the Listowel fashion stakes

McElligott's Honda Ladies' Day winner Mari Tess McCarthy, centre, with, from left, Ladies' Day judge Celia Holman Lee, Best Contemporary Outfit winner Deirdre Kissane, Best Dressed Hat winner Niamh Lordan and Donal Lynch of McElligott's Honda sponsors looking suitably dapper too on the great occasion. Photo by John Kelliher

Winner takes all...Mari Tess McCarthy emerges to the fore of a striking fashion front at the Listowel Races McElligott's Honda Ladies' Day today (Friday). Originally from the Philippines, Mari Tess works as a nurse at Cork University Hospital. Photo by John Kelliher

THERE could have been no crowning a resurgent Listowel Race week other than with a mighty dollop of fashion on the penultimate day of the Harvest Meeting.

And boy did it not disappoint, in a surge of sartorial glamour to the Island that banished the memory of last year's closed meeting in a heartbeat.

Public health restrictions capping the on-track crowd to 2,000 didn't manage to knock a feather out of the excitement building among the fashionistas all week as McElligott's Honda Ladies’ Day drew close.

But there could be only winner, and with the discerning eye of the queen of fashion herself Celia Holman Lee adjudicating it was always going to be a knockout.

Step forward Mari Tess McCarthy!

The Cork-based nurse took the collective breath away in a striking red ensemble complete with pitch-perfect blue millinery. With a cash prize of €1,000 and an enviable beauty hamper from McGuire's Pharmacy, Mari Tess was the toast of the track.

It was a wonderful reward for a woman who, like all her colleagues in nursing, braved the Covid frontlines to help so many throughout the pandemic.

Though over from Cork for the occasion, the Philippines native is no stranger to the Kingdom having also worked for a time at University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.

Also winning in Friday’s fashion stakes were Deirdre Kissane, for the Best Contemporary Outfit and Niamh Lordan who took the award for Best Dressed Hat. Take a bow ladies!