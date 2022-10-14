Knockaclarig NS welcomes Minister Foley

Knockaclarig National School Principal Siobhán Lenihan pictured with bord of management Chairman Karl Nash and Fr. Martin Spillane ahead of Minister for Education Norma Foley's visit on Thursday. Photo by John Reidy

Former Knockaclarig National School teacher, Anne Nash chatting with Minister for Education Norma Foley, TD during her visit to the school on Thursday. Ms. Nash taught at the school for 38 years. Photo by John Reidy

Helping to cut the special ministerial visit cake at Knockaclarig National School on Thursday were: Fr. Martin Spillane, PP; Lauren Collins and Minister for Education Norma Foley about to cut the cake with Principal Siobhán Lenihan. Photo by John Reidy

Minister for Education, Norma Foley, TD is flanked by sixth class pupils, Tommy O'Mahoney (left) and Óran Murphy as they cut the ribbon to the Knockaclarig National School playground extension area with Principal Siobhán Lenihan, Karl Nash, board of management chairman and Fr. Martin Spillane PP. Photo by John Reidy

Ministerial visit: Knockaclarig National School sixth class pupil, Óran Murphy pictured with bord of management Chairman Carl Nash, Noreen Curtin, Minister for Education Norma Foley, TD; Principal Siobhán Lenihan, Christine O'Mahoney, David O'Connor and Fr. Martin Spillane. Photo by John Reidy

Minister for Education, Norma Foley visited Knockaclarig National School last Thursday to celebrate the many milestones and school developments currently ongoing at the school, achievements including a brand new play area for the children.

The North Kerry school started work on developing the play area in 2017. Fr. David Gunn, who was the parish priest at the time approached Bishop Ray Browne in the hope that the area of land at the side of the church could be donated to the school and thankfully it was, something that those at Knockaclarig NS say that they are extremely grateful for.

In 2018, the Department of Education approved funding for the play area but this process was delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It wasn’t until the summer of last year until everything was completed.

The school would like to extend thanks to the department for funding the play area as the children in the school now have an adequate space to play freely and more safely, the outdoor area also useful for spacious, outdoor gatherings.

Knockaclarig National School’s principal Siobhán Lenihan said that she was delighted to have the Minister for Education present on such an important day.

“We extend a very special welcome to Minister Norma Foley. A visit from the Minister for Education is a very significant and exciting event for Knockaclarig National School and will be forever remembered as an important date in our school’s history”, she said.

“We are especially delighted that Minister Foley has visited at a time when the school us celebrating many important milestones and school improvements,” she added.