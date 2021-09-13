Kingdom’s built heritage focus of festivities

Launching the fourth annual Architecture Kerry Festival below the famous plasterwork of Listowel – at the Harp & Lion on Church Street in the town – are Mayor of Kerry Jimmy Moloney and Council Architectural Conservation Officer Victoria McCarthy. Photo by Pauline Dennigan

Kerry’s architectural heritage and the county’s architectural landscape will be celebrated during the annual Architecture Kerry Festival between 24 and 26 September 2021. A wide range of events including free guided tours and exhibitions form part of the programme for the event which is now in its fourth year and which is part of the Creative Ireland Kerry Programme.

The aim of the festival is to highlight the wide diversity of the architectural landscape in Kerry and to make some of the best-known sites of architectural significance in the county accessible to all ages. Due to COVID-19, Architecture Kerry has adapted its programme to reflect the need to run many of its events online in addition to some physical events.

Architecture Kerry has reached out to the public, to bring the people of Kerry together to be part of the celebration. During August, Kerry County Council ran a public photography competition called Shapes of Kerry where people were asked to submit their favourite images of Kerry’s built environment. The top 20 winning entrants will be showcased for Architecture Kerry 2021. Kerry County Museum and Kerry County Library are also hosting exciting new events for Architecture Kerry exploring archaeology and the county’s rich archives and heritage.

Kerry County Council’s Architectural Conservation Officer, Victoria McCarthy, said the programme of events has something for everyone, even those with a passing interest in architecture: ‘Following the success of the event last year, we decided to arrange a series of events again this year to promote and highlight some of our unique and attractive architectural heritage in the county.

‘Throughout Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 September, some festival favourites will be opening their doors for free guided tours. This year, Muckross Traditional Farms are partnering with Architecture to celebrate traditional crafts in Kerry with practical demonstrations showcasing Kerry’s practitioners lined up for 24th and 25th September.

The full programme of events is now available on the Kerry County Council website or via www.architecture.kerrycoco.ie . Festival organiser Victoria McCarthy of Kerry County Council can also be contacted directly at 066 7183793 or at ArchitectureKerry@kerrycoco.ie

Architecture Kerry is supported by Kerry County Council and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage in partnership with the Heritage Council, the OPW, the Royal Institute of Architects of Ireland, the Irish Georgian Society, and the Irish Architecture Foundation. The event forms part of the Creative Ireland Programme in Kerry.

‘Creative Ireland is an all-of-government national strategy (2017-2022) which places creativity at the centre of public policy. Architecture as an artform is central to the strategy, relevant to the design principles and creativity required within the heritage and contemporary built environment. This festival promises to be a very engaging and information weekend,’ said Kate Kennelly, Creative Ireland Coordinator in Kerry.