Kingdom Veteran Vintage club helps raise cool €1045 for Recovery Haven

Tony Darmody KVVCC (2nd from the left) presenting a cheque for €1045.79 to Katie O'Donoghue (Recovery Haven representative) (2nd from right) at Faha Court Bar on Sunday. Pictured left to right are: Tony Darmody, Tony Hehir (Chairman) John Glover, Kay Darmody, Katie O'Donoghue (Recovery Haven) and George Glover (Treasurer KVVCC). Photo by Tatyana McGough

Recovery Haven are €1045 better off today after they were presented with a cheque for that amount by representatives from the Kingdom Veteran Vintage & Classic Car Club (KVVCCC) at the Faha Court Bar in Killarney on Sunday morning.

The money was raised by the KVVCCC who held a recent dinner and dance and collected money for their chosen charity of Recovery Haven.

Speaking to The Kerryman on Monday morning, George Glover – who is the treasurer of the KVVCCC – said that the money raised was a great outcome for such a worthy charity such as Recovery Haven.

“The money was raised through a bucket collection at our annual Autumn Run dinner dance which we held the week before at the Kenmare Bay Hotel,” he said.

“We’re absolutely delighted by how much we have raised because it’s going to a very worthy and needed charity in Recovery Haven who are on trying to get a new building built at the moment,” he continued.

Recovery Haven, posting on their social media, expressed their appreciation for all those who “dug deep” on the night and helped to raise a huge amount of money which they said will help them to keep offering our free services to those that need it.