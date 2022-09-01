Kingdom Swim Mums on mission to tackle 33k maiden voyage challenge

Melissa Costelloe, Spela Cvar, Niamh O'Callaghan and Leza O'Donoghue - four of the five women relay team taking on a 33km swim from Cockleshell beach to Brandon Pier. Missing from photo Adrienne O'Halloran. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Five mothers are taking on a swimming challenge with a difference when they swim from Cockleshell beach to Murphy’s in Brandon Point – a total distance of 33km, matching the famous English Channel swim.

The five women will tackle the long-distance swim in relay form and trained all winter for their chosen challenge. They also trained throughout the summer and have taken on several long-distance swims in preparation.

Melissa Costello, Adrienne O’Halloran, Leza O’Donoghue, Niamh O’Connor and Spela Cvar all hav

e children who participate with the Kingdom Swimming Club, and they themselves swim with the Kingdom Master club, thus their moniker: the Kingdom Swim Mums.

The plan for the team is to swim one hour each, with four hours’ rest before getting back into the water again to complete the 33km challenge.

This is the first time that such a swim has been undertaken, and the group is looking forward to the ‘maiden voyage’.

“This has not been done before, it is the first attempt, a maiden voyage,” explained Spela.

John Edwards of Wild Water Adventures is their open-water coach and also coaches their children at the Kingdom Swimming Club. He pitched the idea.

"We are so lucky to have Tralee Bay on our doorstep, there is no need to travel and spend thousands to participate in a distance swim. You won’t find swims more beautiful, with a backdrop of the Slieve Mish mountains and Islands, and with so many distance swims to choose from. But this swim is on the next level, a 33 km swim that has never been done before. The group have been training hard and with open-water swimming it’s the women and girls that blaze the trail,” he said.

John wanted to organise a challenge with a difference to raise funds to buy a defibrillator for Fenit; this will be placed close to the beach. Currently, the nearest defibrillator is in Fenit port, but that is some distance away in an emergency situation, so they plan to install one at the Maritime Centre in Fenit, close to the new Greenway start and Locke’s beach, accessible to the large community of swimmers, sailors, cyclists, visitors and locals.

Aside from the distance they must swim, they will face other challenges, particularly tidal concerns, as they must reach certain locations along the route at certain times in order to be able to complete the swim.

The five women are not fazed by the challenge they face and are, instead, looking forward to it.

"We are looking forward to it, it will be something different,” said Spela. “When we started open-water swimming, we took on the light-house challenge, then it was ‘Across the Bay’, and now it is something completely new.”

They are also delighted with their specially designed sweatshirts to commemorate the event. They were designed by local artist Amanda Bentley Curran, whose work is inspired by Fenit.

The group hopes to raise as much money as possible for the defibrillator and have set up a GoFundMe page, which has already raised in excess of €2,800. The link for donations can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/defibrillator-for-fenit-locks-beach fbclid=IwAR3aFVME1EqdwogARnTJOA3tNj2ccN9qgEe9WhA06mS5fYavCORlhPH1OQI

No date has yet been set for the swim as it is weather dependant, but it is hoped it will take place very soon.