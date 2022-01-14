Kingdom County Fair to return in May after two year absence

Colm Cooper cuts the ribbon and officially opens the 2019 Kingdom County fair - the last time the event was held before the start of the pandemic. The event returns for its 72nd outing on May 8 2022. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

In news that is sure to generate excitement around the county, it was announced last night that the hugely popular Kingdom County Fair is set to return in May 2022 after a two-year absence.

COVID and the subsequent ongoing restrictions meant that the event – which regularly drew thousands of people to Tralee Racecourse – has not taken place since 2019 so it’s expected that there will be added excitement for this years event on May 8.

It will be the 72nd running of the show and organisers said in a post on the Fair’s Facebook page on Thursday night that they have been working hard to get things ready.

“We plan to continue to bring that smile to your face with a programme full of events for all the family. From trade stands, food vendors, animals of all types, kids entertainment ,arts, craft, compilations and much much more,” the post on Facebook read.

As well as announcing their return, organisers are also on the kook out for volunteers to help out behind the scenes. They have asked that anyone interested, get in touch with them through the Kingdom County Fair Facebook page.

Finally, they said that applications for events and trade stands will open shortly.