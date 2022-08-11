King Puck removed from throne in Kerry due to heat

King Puck has for one of the first times ever being taken down from his throne due to soaring temperatures.

Puck Fair organisers have confirmed that the goat has been removed and is cooling in the shade.

The practise of crowing a goat and raising him above the town at the traditional Puck Fair received criticism this week. Amid the outcry organisers assured the public that the animal would be well-looked after.

A vet has been on hand to look after the goat since he was crowned yesterday evening and now a decision has been taken to remove him by the vet given the temperatures today.

In a statement the Puck Fair committee said that the goat is being monitored.

“Due to unprecedented spells of hot, sunny weather, King Puck was removed from the top of the stand this morning, placed in the shade with a constant supply of cold water and food, and is receiving hourly vet check-ups that continue to show that the goat has a good bill of health.”