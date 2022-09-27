Killorglin’s Amy is the new Karate Kid

Amy Mangan from Killorglin pictured with her sensei, Charles Neri at the World Championships in Poland recently.

11-year-old Amy Mangan from Killorglin won silver at the at the recent Karate World Championships in Szczecin in Poland.

Karate wouldn’t be the most well-known sport in The Kingdom but 11-year-old Amy Mangan from Killorglin is doing her best to put it on the map after securing silver at the recent Karate World Championships in Szczecin in Poland.

The Championships ran for three days from September 16 to 18 and 26 countries in total were represented at the championships.

Amy only joined Kerry Martial Arts School in the last week of January this year but clearly has a natural talent for the sport.

Speaking to The Kerryman, Amy’s mentor mentor Sensei Charles Neri of Kerry Martial Arts School Killorglin had this to say.

“Coming silver in this World event is a great achievement. Amy trained 4 times a week for over a month before the competition. Her hard work and dedication has paid off where she outshined more experienced and high level belts in her age group. She did Kerry Martial Arts School, Killorglin and Ireland proud,” he said.

Chief Sensei, Charles Neri also competed in the World Championships achieving a 2nd place in the Veterans Kata Category, keeping the excellent record of being a top-class karateka in Ireland and remaining a World Kata Champion by always placing in the top 3 in Kata.

Kerry Martial Arts School was first opened back in 2005 by Charles and 17 years later it has grown to become the Karate Central in County Kerry with over 200 students, two Senior Instructors, and three assistant instructors.

‘Our aim is to unlock potential while promoting healthy lifestyle,” said Charles.

“We employ modern and dynamic karate methods and are fully committed to the growth and development of every member,” Charles added

Amy’s father, Ken, is unbelievably proud of his daughter.

“You can’t put it under words how proud we all are of her. She took up karate in January because she’s the reigning Munster champion in Irish dancing and she took it up just to build her core but after three or four weeks into it, her teacher Sensei Charles asked me would she be interested in going to the world championships,” he said.

“I initially thought he was joking but he saw the potential there. She kept training, she kept getting better and better and it was just unbelievable what happened Saturday. She loves karate, she says that she’s ‘found her sport.’ Her teacher, Sensei Charles, he is a super teacher, he’s unbelievable. This guy is out on his own, he’s top class,” he added.