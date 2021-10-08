Killorglin's Alannah (4) helps launch Mercy Kids & Teens Appeal for Mercy University Hospital

A patient in Mercy University Hospital since she was just two-years-old, Killorglin’s Alannah Foley (4) know more than most about the fantastic work done by all the staff at the Cork hospital and this is why she was one of those chosen to launch the upcoming Mercy Heroes campaign which will raise funds for the Kids & Teens Appeal.

Diagnosed in 2019 with neurofibromatosis, a condition which causes tumours to grow on nerves, Alannah is one of the many patients who benefits from the support of the Mercy Kids & Teens Appeal.

It as a result of the work done by this fundraising campaign that the hospital has been able to make a few upgrades to its existing Leukemia Unit which has undergone some ‘wild’ changes as a way of making it more child friendly to the younger patients; the name has been changed from St Bernadette’s Ward and is now called the Safari Unit.

Read More

Highlighting the name change to the Safari Unit, new, vibrant signage has been added to the main doors and walls to brighten the area and help to make young patients feel more at ease. The new signage has been funded by the Mercy University Hospital Foundation through generous donations from the public to its ongoing Kids & Teens Appeal.

“Alannah was just 2 years old when she was diagnosed. The staff in the Mercy have been a huge help to all of us along the way. They’re great with Alannah and help to keep her smiling through it all. Support from the Kids & Teens Appeal has made things a little easier too. Things like the new signage might seem small, but it makes a huge difference when you spend so much time on the ward,” said Alannah’s mom Geraldine as she discussed their journey so far.

Alannah is one of five young patients who recently helped to launch the upcoming Mercy Heroes campaign which will raise funds for the Kids & Teens Appeal. Taking place on Friday, October 22 you can get involved by making a donation online at http://www.mercyhospitalfoundation.ie or by joining forces with your friends, family or colleagues to host a virtual or in-person coffee morning. Schools are also being encouraged to join in the fun by holding a Dress Up/Dress Down Day to support these young heroes.

All funds raised will go towards the Mercy Kids & Teens Appeal and will support upgrades like those made to the Leukemia unit, as well as services like POONS (Pediatric Oncology Outreach Nursing Service.) This unique service allows children like Alannah to receive some of their treatment in the comfort of their own home and makes a huge difference for patients and their families by helping to cut back on the number of hospital visits.