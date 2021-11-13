Killorglin teachers lend a helping hand in difficult times

Noreen Rahilly (front left) presenting the proceeds of the Killorglin Community College staff Coffee morning €360 to Breda O’Sullivan Killorglin Hospice with (back from left) Fiona O’Brien Principal, Anne Moynihan, Gerry Devine Killorglin Hospice and Julie Kelly at Killorglin Community College. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Killorglin Community College looked to give back to their local charities, as they donated a cheque worth €360 to the local branch of

the Hospice.

The money was raised by the teachers in lieu of the Hospice’s annual Bewley’s Coffee Morning, which could not be held this year due to current restrictions.

Senior Nurse in the Killorglin Hospice, Breda O’Sullivan said “Covid has had a huge impact because we’ve organised nothing, no Good Friday Walks, no seated concerts, no fundraisers at all. People have been very generous, but all our fundraising activities have come to a halt.”

Organiser and teacher, Noreen Rahilly said “We always had a coffee morning as a staff whenever we could, but we hadn’t done it in about two years because of Covid.”

“Everyone was willing to contribute to it, it’s a worthy cause and there isn’t a family alive who isn’t affected by cancer at this stage.”

As for the rest of the year, the Hospice has one more fundraising effort.

“Usually we would have a great fundraiser in Sol y Sombra Restaurant at Christmas but this year we’re just not confident in running it, so the only thing left for us for the end of the year is the sale of our Christmas cards, which will be sold in local shops,” Breda explained.

“We’re just happy that funds that are collected locally can stay local in Killorglin.”

Details on how to donate to the Hospice can be found on the Kerry Hospice Foundation website.