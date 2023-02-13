Killorglin students top of the class in languages competition

Transition-year students at a Killorglin school have achieved national success by winning a social-media competition geared at promoting languages.

Over 180 schools nationwide took part in the fifth-annual #ThinkLanguages event last November. The event celebrates languages and culture, and Killorglin Community College has been rewarded for its efforts to look at the diversity of languages spoken within the students’ school, community, and beyond, under the competition theme ‘Think Global, Act Local’.

The transition-year classes and teachers Saoirse Riordan and Karen Fitzgerald organised a wide range of events over a fortnight last November. These included a language class in which pupils of different nationalities taught languages such as French, German, Ukrainian, Afrikaans, and Tamil.

Language workshops also took place – including Irish Sign Language, Polish, and Chinese – as well as a countries exhibition, creating a multilingual video, and more besides.

A 30-minute opening ceremony featured a star-studded line-up including the Olympic Council of Ireland’s Peter Sherrard; comedian Killian Sundermann, and content creator Mandy Cherie. They provided insights into their relationship with foreign languages and the positive impact these languages have had on their lives.

“We are extremely proud of all the Transition Year students who hosted the event,” Spanish teacher Saoirse Riordan said. “The creativity, leadership and teamwork skills the students displayed are a testament to them. They fully embraced the initiative, which was evident in the variety of languages and cultures represented.

“As a school that prides itself on being innovative and diverse, this accolade undoubtedly represents what we as a school are about: inclusion, equality, and learning.”